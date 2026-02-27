MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - DESIGNME, the professional, vegan Canadian haircare brand, unveils Rooting for All Women, a limited-edition campaign honouring women, their evolution, and the power of transformation at every stage of life.

From artists behind the stylist chair to creators, salon owners, and consumers, women help bring DESIGNME to life every day. Rooting for All Women builds on the brand's long-standing commitment to confidence, creativity, and self-expression -- values that have been at the heart of DESIGNME since its inception in 2016.

DESIGNME Launches Rooting for All Women, a Campaign Celebrating Transformation, Strength, and Collective Impact (CNW Group/DESIGNME)

"Rooting for All Women is about honouring the many transformations women experience -- personally, professionally, and creatively," said Cynthia Desrochers, VP Global Marketing and Digital at DESIGNME. "It's a celebration of resilience and reinvention, while also creating meaningful impact for women who need support most."

Inspired by the idea of metamorphosis, the campaign reflects moments of growth, renewal, and empowerment, mirroring the transformations women navigate throughout their lives.

Giving Back

As part of the initiative, DESIGNME will donate a portion of proceeds from the limited-edition collection, up to a maximum total donation of $10,000, to women's support organizations in North America. The brand will also continue its commitment beyond the campaign, with additional initiatives planned throughout the year in support of charities.

A portion of the Canadian proceeds will benefit Chez Doris in Montréal, an organization dedicated to providing safety, resources, and opportunity to women in vulnerable situations.

"This partnership reflects our mission in a meaningful way: transforming corporate commitment into concrete action," said Diane Pilote, Executive Director of Chez Doris. "Access to essential hygiene and hair care products plays a vital role in restoring confidence and self-worth. DESIGNME's support directly helps preserve the dignity and autonomy of the more than 1,700 women we serve each year."

Limited-Edition Products

Available throughout March, the Rooting for All Women campaign is brought to life through the release of a limited-edition collection featuring two DESIGNME favourites, reimagined in a special packaging; PUFF.ME dry texture spray, BOUNCE.ME curl mousse, and a limited edition hair clip created by the brand.

Rooting for All Women is more than a campaign; it's a reminder that when women are supported, they flourish.

ABOUT DESIGNME

Founded in 2016, DESIGNME is a proudly Canadian, professional haircare brand driven by creativity, performance, and authenticity. Born from the seat of a stylist, DESIGNME creates high-performance, cruelty-free, and vegan products crafted from natural ingredients, delivering innovation without compromise while fostering a diverse and inclusive beauty experience for all.

ABOUT CHEZ DORIS

Chez Doris is a Montréal-based charitable organization, open seven days a week, offering a safe, non-judgmental environment and essential services to women experiencing homelessness or extreme vulnerability. Founded in 1977 as a day shelter, Chez Doris has grown to serve more than 1,700 vulnerable women each year, offering them comprehensive support in a respectful and inclusive environment. In addition to meals, the organization provides clothing, financial management support, medical services, a night shelter, and access to various housing solutions, including permanent residences. Chez Doris' mission is to support and empower every woman in a precarious situation so that she can reach her full potential, offering a full range of services in safe spaces where they can find help and comfort without judgment.

[email protected] / [email protected]