TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Univeris, a leading global provider of innovative wealth management platform solutions, and Canada based Designed Wealth Management, a dynamic and fast growing firm known for its advisor-centric, multi-platform approach, today announced a strategic collaboration. Designed Wealth Management will integrate the robust Univeris platform to offer its advisors enhanced tools and technologies, supporting their mission to deliver highly customized client experiences.

This partnership marks a significant step for Designed in executing its vision for an integrated, efficient, and advisor-driven practice environment. By leveraging Univeris's deep industry experience and comprehensive wealth management technology suite, including advanced compliance, trading, reporting and Client Portal capabilities, Designed Wealth Management is providing its network with the competitive edge needed in today's evolving market.

Designed Wealth Management emphasized that this collaboration is a direct response to the needs and requests of its advising professionals.

Michael Konopaski, Managing Director for Designed Wealth Management commented:

"Designed Wealth Management continues to listen to advisors and take action. A central belief of who we are. Our most recent collaboration offers Designed advisors the option to utilize Univeris, a platform provider with a rich industry history and leading platform.

You asked. We answered. This platform will help certain advisors to best position themselves to run their practice, their way, so that their client's experience can be just as they envision.

We look forward to this partnership."

The Univeris platform is designed to streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and provide holistic data views, enabling Designed Wealth Management's advisors to dedicate more time to financial planning and client relationship management.

Lou Longhi, Chief Revenue Officer at Univeris added:

"We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership with Designed Wealth Management. Univeris is providing a strategic advantage through an innovative back office and integrated Client Portal solution designed to support this dynamic and fast-growing firm on its ambitious growth trajectory."

About Univeris

Univeris is a trusted leader in wealth management technology, providing highly configurable, modular platforms for brokerage firms, insurance companies, and banks. Dedicated to driving efficiency and compliance, Univeris enables financial institutions to deliver superior service and innovative products to their advisor networks and clients.

About Designed Wealth Management

Designed Wealth Management is committed to empowering its network of financial advisors with the independence and resources necessary to build and manage thriving practices. With a focus on responsiveness and innovation, Designed helps advisors create truly tailored financial experiences for their clients.

