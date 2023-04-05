DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY ISSUES A CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (FSE: QM01) From the President of the Company. The Company is in the final stage of development that will lead to commercial production. The recently completed financing will allow the company to build all the infrastructure necessary and complete the start-up work necessary to bring six helium wells into production. The McCauley Helium Processing Facility (MHPF) is operational. Nitrogen and atmospheric air was injected into the facility at 250-500 psi and it successfully isolated all of the component elements. Nitrogen was vented off and other elements were separated during the process with trace amounts of helium identified at the end of the processing test.

Helium Wells 4, 5, 6 and 7 were shut-in with KCL fluid to prevent any unwanted release, migration or loss of any gas prior to putting them into production and to address the general security of the wells. After the MHPF was delivered in December 2022, the wells were physically connected (via underground piping and metering manifold) to the MHPF.

The Company is currently securing a swabbing rig in order to remove the fluid via tubing swab. Once that is accomplished, gas can start flowing into the MHPF. Each well will need approximately 3 to 7 days of work. DME expects the 60-to-90-day optimization program that will lead to commercial production will be completed by the end of April 2023.

"This small final step, leading into the plant operating and processing raw gas is a relatively low-risk operation," said Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "We expect to be a vertically integrated primary producer of helium, selling commercial gas this quarter."

By the end of June or early July 2023, individual well performance should be completed and stabilized at the "optimum" long-term production rate. The Company will then know the production capability of the MCauley Helium Field (flow rates, pressures and final gas composition).

VALORIE FARLEY ACCEPTS THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ROLE AT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.

The Company is pleased to announce that Valorie Farley has accepted the role as the next CFO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. Valorie is a CPA with experience in power generation and distribution, natural resources, regulatory and financial reporting, audits and real estate development. Scott Davis will continue to administer the Canadian side reporting, financial and audits to assure a smooth transition over the next number of months. This transition will also be including a change to the US GAP procedures and practices.

"I look forward to working with Scott Davis as we transition the accounting into the U.S.," said Valorie Farley. "One of the first jobs will be identifying tax rebates and government grants that the Company should be eligible to receive, based on our solar and hydrogen initiatives." Valorie will immediately assume the accounting for all of the Company's US corporations.

"We'd like to thank Cross Davis & Company's accounting team for the thorough work they have done and we look forward to maintaining that relationship as our company transitions and continues to experience growth," said Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "This move is another significant step forward in fully developing our own internal accounting team facilitating our growth goals in North America and elsewhere."

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

For further information: Don Mosher, President & Director, (604) 617-5448, E-mail [email protected]