DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY APPOINTS TIMOTHY S. ORR, Esq. AS COO, ADVANCES "PROJECT HELIOS." THE FUTURE OF AI POWER & DEFENCE INFRASTRUCTURE

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the Company. DME is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy S. Orr, Esq. as Chief Operating Officer. This leadership addition signals the Company's strategic positioning as a critical utility provider through Project Helios, a strategic initiative to deploy dedicated energy, cooling solutions, and Helium supplies for Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Defense sectors.

Mr. Orr joins the executive team with over 25 years of experience across public company management, corporate law, and high-growth venture leadership. As a licensed attorney with a background in complex asset acquisitions and operational execution, Mr. Orr will oversee the physical and regulatory build-out of the Company's utility-scale infrastructure. His primary focus will include:

Infrastructure Scaling: Directing the development of midstream assets, including the 14.5-mile pipeline and salt cavern storage facilities required to provide "always-on" power.

Directing the development of midstream assets, including the 14.5-mile pipeline and salt cavern storage facilities required to provide "always-on" power. U.S. Exchange Readiness: Planning the Company's uplisting to a senior U.S. Exchange to reflect its evolution from a resource explorer to a midstream helium & utility provider.

Planning the Company's uplisting to a senior U.S. Exchange to reflect its evolution from a resource explorer to a midstream helium & utility provider. Corporate Governance: Implementing institutional-grade compliance and SEC-level reporting to support long-term infrastructure contracts with defense and tech partners.

"We are energized by this addition to our leadership team. Mr. Orr's hands-on operational experience is exactly what Desert Mountain needs as we solidify our role as a primary utility provider for the next generation of AI and defense infrastructure," said Robert Rohlfing, CEO.

Project Helios: Providing Essential Utility for AI & Defense

Project Helios marks Desert Mountain's emergence as a specialized utility provider. The initiative addresses the critical "power gap" in the AI revolution by providing a vertically integrated energy loop:

Energy-as-a-Service: Utilizing Company-owned natural gas to generate local, reliable electricity dedicated to high-capacity data centers and AI training hubs.

Utilizing Company-owned natural gas to generate local, reliable electricity dedicated to high-capacity data centers and AI training hubs. Critical Cooling Infrastructure: Scaling production of Helium-3 and Helium-4, the essential non-renewable utilities required for supercomputing and quantum processors.

Scaling production of Helium-3 and Helium-4, the essential non-renewable utilities required for supercomputing and quantum processors. Strategic Defense Alignment: During the recent Department of Defense (DOW) symposium in Phoenix, AZ, management engaged with NATO, the UK MoD, and the US DoE. Discussions focused on the secure supply of rare gases and energy for industry titans, including Lockheed Martin, RTX, Gore, and Seekr (Mission First AI).

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities. Any requests by the DoW or any other government agency are not to be construed as a binding contractual obligation on the part of OASW(IWP) or the Dow.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

For more information, contact: Don Mosher, President & Director, (604) 617-5448, E-mail [email protected]