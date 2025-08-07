DERMALOG JENETRIC Introduces Mobile Palm Scanner LIVETOUCH PALM to the U.S. Market

At the 2025 IAI Conference in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will debut the ultra-compact LIVETOUCH PALM. Combining mobility, durability and intuitive operation, the device opens up new possibilities for on-site biometric identification in law enforcement.

HAMBURG, Germany, JENA, Germany and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference, taking place August 10–16 in Orlando, DERMALOG JENETRIC will present its LIVETOUCH PALM scanner to the North American forensic community for the first time.

Thanks to its extremely compact design, the LIVETOUCH PALM is smaller than an industrial tablet and enables full fingerprint and palmprint capture in non-stationary environments. With its rugged IP65-rated metal housing and scratch-resistant glass, the device is built for reliable mobile operation, even under challenging field conditions.

A key feature of the scanner is its outstanding ease of use. A built-in color display guides users step-by-step through the capture process. Together with acoustic feedback, this ensures intuitive handling and significantly reduces user error.

The LIVETOUCH PALM captures both palmprints and fingerprints, producing high-resolution images certified to the FBI EBTS Appendix F standard. The device also supports the capture of signatures and identity documents, including passports and national IDs.

"With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises the bar in quality, durability and usability," says Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG JENETRIC GmbH. "Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic evidence directly at the scene."

Conference attendees can explore how the scanner integrates into law enforcement, forensic and governmental workflows. Visit DERMALOG JENETRIC at booth 424 to learn how this device enhances daily operations in biometric identification.

