Deregistration of The United Party of Canada
Elections Canada
Dec 09, 2020, 10:07 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of The United Party of Canada that the party will be deregistered effective Thursday, December 31, 2020.
- The party is being deregistered for failing to file an election expenses return and an auditor's report, and for failing to provide a statement confirming or amending the party information on file with Elections Canada, in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act.
- The party may not issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.
- A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.
- An updated list of registered political parties will be available on Elections Canada's website on December 31, 2020.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
