Deregistration of The United Party of Canada

, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of The United Party of that the party will be deregistered effective Thursday, December 31, 2020. The party is being deregistered for failing to file an election expenses return and an auditor's report, and for failing to provide a statement confirming or amending the party information on file with Elections Canada, in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act .

. The party may not issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette .

. An updated list of registered political parties will be available on Elections Canada's website on December 31, 2020.

