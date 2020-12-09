Deregistration of The United Party of Canada

Dec 09, 2020, 10:07 ET

  • The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of The United Party of Canada that the party will be deregistered effective Thursday, December 31, 2020.
  • The party is being deregistered for failing to file an election expenses return and an auditor's report, and for failing to provide a statement confirming or amending the party information on file with Elections Canada, in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act.
  • The party may not issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.
  • A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.
  • An updated list of registered political parties will be available on Elections Canada's website on December 31, 2020.

