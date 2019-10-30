Deregistration of the Progressive Canadian Party

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -

, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of the Progressive Canadian Party that the party will be deregistered effective Saturday, November 30, 2019. The party is being deregistered for failing to comply with requirements set out in subsection 415(1) of the Canada Elections Act .

The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette .

. An updated list of registered political parties is available on Elections Canada's website.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

