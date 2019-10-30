Deregistration of the Progressive Canadian Party Français

  • The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of the Progressive Canadian Party that the party will be deregistered effective Saturday,
    November 30, 2019.
  • The party is being deregistered for failing to comply with requirements set out in subsection 415(1) of the Canada Elections Act.
  • The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.
  • A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.
  • An updated list of registered political parties is available on Elections Canada's website.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

