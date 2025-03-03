GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, has informed the chief agent of the Maverick Party that the party is deregistered effective February 28, 2025.

The party is being deregistered for failing to provide the Registered Party's Annual Financial Transactions Return and auditor's report for 2023 in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act .

. The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

As a result of the party's deregistration, its registered electoral district associations are also deregistered.

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

