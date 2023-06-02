Update: Pursuant to an order of the Federal Court of May 30, 2023, the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer discussed below has been stayed until further consideration by the Court

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, has informed the chief agent of the Direct Democracy Party of Canada that the party is deregistered effective May 31 st , 2023.

The party is being deregistered for not complying with the requirement to provide at least 250 membership declarations for the 2023 Triennial exercise in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act.

. The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

