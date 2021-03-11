Deregistration of Stop Climate Change

GATINEAU, QC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of the Stop Climate Change party that the party will be deregistered effective Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

March 31, 2021.

The party is being deregistered for failing to file an auditor's report relating to the general election of October 21, 2019, in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act.

The party may not issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette .

. An updated list of registered political parties will be available on Elections Canada's website on March 31, 2021.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

