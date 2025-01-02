GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the chief agent of Free Party Canada that the party is deregistered effective December 31, 2024. The party was deregistered for failing to provide an auditor's report relating to the 2023 Registered Party's Annual Financial Transactions Return, in accordance with the requirements set out in the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received as of the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

A notice of the party's deregistration was published in the Canada Gazette.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

