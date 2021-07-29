SELWYN TOWNSHIP, ON, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of all Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada. Communities across the country are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable. That is why the Government of Canada is taking decisive action to support communities and stabilize the economy.

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, that Ontario has received over $850 million through the new federal Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the 2021–22 fiscal year, along with a top-up of more than $816 million. This top-up more than doubles the amount of money that Ontario communities received through the program in 2020-21, enabling them to carry out infrastructure projects that support the well-being of their residents.

The new Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities across a wide range of categories. For example, the City of Richmond Hill built the new Oak Ridges Library, a state-of-the-art 19,000 square foot facility that will meet the needs of a growing community. In the Town of Grimsby, funding was used to protect the shoreline which has been eroding due to waves and high water levels. The municipality installed a revetment – a sloping structure made of armour stone and designed to absorb the energy of incoming water, helping to prevent the loss of municipal infrastructure such as road, water and sanitary services.

The City of Toronto and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) invested federal funding in work that is underway to make more subway stations accessible as part of the larger TTC's Easier Access station accessibility retrofit program. Accessibility upgrades, including elevators, power-operated doors and new signage and wayfinding, funded in part by federal investments were completed at a number of stations.

Fire halls and fire station infrastructure have been added as an investment category for the program. This addition will contribute to the program's objective of building stronger and more resilient communities.

By enabling communities to plan for their current and future needs, and build or improve the infrastructure that will help them thrive through any circumstance, the CCBF is a critical tool that will help ensure Ontario remains among the best places in the world to live for generations to come.

"Fighting COVID-19 and investing in our economic recovery requires a Team Canada approach. We have said we will do whatever it takes to support Canadians and today we are announcing that we are delivering on that commitment to Ontario communities. We know that cities and towns, which are responsible for local infrastructure that Canadians use, need urgent support. This investment makes sure they have this support as we rebuild, together."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"The federal government understands the importance of helping municipalities invest in critical infrastructure like public transit, clean drinking water and broadband. That is why we are partnering with Ontario, AMO and Toronto through the Canada Community-Building Fund to build projects across Ontario that create good jobs, tackle climate and build more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario's municipalities have been tremendous partners to our government throughout the pandemic. They've been working hard to maintain vital local services, and keep critical infrastructure projects on track. The Canada Community-Building Fund will help ensure that municipalities can build strong, reliable infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities today, and in the years to come."

The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Municipal governments welcome permanent, stable funding for local infrastructure through the federal government's Canada Community-Building Fund. With an additional $816 million in top-up funding this year, municipalities will be able to invest more in infrastructure that helps keep people safe and makes our communities stronger. Top-up funding will also help kickstart the local projects that play a key role in Ontario's economic recovery."

Graydon Smith, President, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO)

"I want to thank the federal government for this year's allocation and the additional top-up of the Canada Community-Building Fund. This funding supports our ongoing infrastructure investments which will drive future growth, and it comes at a critical time as we continue to address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Toronto. The Canada Community-Building Fund is an important example of how governments can work together as we all navigate the path out of this pandemic and help support long-term recovery."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

As of June 29, 2021 , the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.

, the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program's evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program. The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The CCBF has 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

