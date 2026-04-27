MONTREAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Vigilance Santé, a Canadian leader in clinical decision support solutions for medication, announces the acquisition of MedSafer, a Quebec-based company that has spent several years developing and scientifically validating deprescribing tools.

Deprescribing: Key to Better Quality of Care

This transaction enables Vigilance Santé to expand its capacity to address one of the major challenges facing healthcare systems: optimizing medication use in the context of an aging population and rising rates of polypharmacy.

Deprescribing is now recognized as a key lever for improving the quality of care. It involves reassessing the appropriateness of medications to reduce risks, limit adverse effects, and better adapt treatments to changes in patient conditions.

Bridging the gap between research and clinical practice

The integration of MedSafer enables Vigilance Santé to further bridge the gap between scientific expertise and the decision-support tools used daily by physicians, pharmacists, and other prescribers. MedSafer's work, led by physician-researchers affiliated with McGill University, is supported by randomized clinical trials involving thousands of patients that have demonstrated the solution's efficacy and safety. Its integration into Vigilance Santé's solutions now makes it possible to translate this knowledge into real-time decision-support at the point of care.

This marks the first acquisition in Vigilance Santé's history. This announcement comes as Montreal hosts the International Conference on Deprescribing, a major event bringing together experts and clinicians to discuss best practices in medication optimization.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth and confirms our role as a Canadian leader in medication management. By integrating MedSafer's expertise into our solutions, we are strengthening our ability to support clinicians in increasingly complex medication decisions." Andrée-Anne Chevalier, CEO, Vigilance Santé

"In a context where deprescribing is becoming an essential lever for improving the quality and safety of care, it is crucial that research does not remain theoretical, but translates into concrete tools for healthcare professionals. Today, we can bridge that gap." Dr. Emily McDonald, co-founder and CEO of MedSafer and physician-researcher affiliated with McGill University

About Vigilance Santé



Founded in 1991 by pharmacist Raymond Chevalier, Vigilance Santé empowers frontline healthcare professionals by developing databases and software focused on medication therapy. Led by President Andrée-Anne Chevalier, the company is entering a new phase of growth, building on more than 30 years as a Canadian leader in clinical decision support solutions for medication. Its flagship solutions--RxVigilance, RxPhotos, and RxConsultAction--are used by more than 75,000 healthcare professionals in pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and government agencies across Canada. Vigilance Santé draws on the most comprehensive pharmaceutical information database in the country to provide immediate access to reliable, up-to-date information, supporting excellence in medication therapy management.



https://www.vigilance.ca

About MedSafer

MedSafer is a computerized decision-support tool designed to guide physicians, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists in identifying opportunities for safely and effectively deprescribing medications for older adults. The tool applies a set of criteria derived from the most recent evidence and validated by experts to identify potentially inappropriate medications and opportunities for deprescribing. In a randomized clinical trial involving 5,698 patients across 11 Canadian hospitals, MedSafer proved to be safe and effective, resulting in a 22% absolute increase in medication reduction in acute care settings.

https://www.medsafer.org

SOURCE Vigilance Santé

Jérémy Drivet, [email protected], T: (438)-391-7219