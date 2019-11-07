DENSO Sponsors WE19 to Meet with Women Engineers from Around the Globe

– Mobility supplier will be onsite at the world's largest conference and career fair for women engineers to highlight STEM career opportunities available at DENSO –

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is a proud sponsor of WE19, the world's largest conference and career fair for women in engineering and technology hosted annually by the Society for Women Engineers (SWE). This year's event will be in Anaheim, California, Nov. 7-9, at the Anaheim Convention Center, and will draw more than 14,000 female engineers from around the world who are focused on new career opportunities, professional development and networking.

At WE19, DENSO will conduct interviews with potential candidates and look to hire 40 individuals for co-op, intern, and full-time positions located across North America. Roles are available in: Body Electronics; Climate Control; Research & Development; Process Engineering; Machine Build; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Production Engineering; and Test Design.

WE19 attendees interested in an onsite interview with DENSO can sign up here to be considered. DENSO encourages all interested candidates to stop by its booth (#409) to meet with DENSO representatives, including those from its North American Production Innovation Center and North American Research and Engineering Center, to learn more about the company's long-term vision, exciting career opportunities and diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives. Those not in attendance can still apply for an open position at DENSO by visiting: densocareers.com.

"Participating in WE19 helps us increase the diversity of talent and backgrounds in our workforce, a top priority for DENSO that will keep us at the leading edge of innovation," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North American Production Innovation Center and executive lead for diversity and inclusion (D&I). "Through diversity and inclusion, we're able to broaden our perspective, push the boundaries of engineering, and deliver forward-thinking automotive and manufacturing technologies that will transform mobility."

DENSO's second founding puts a heightened focus on making its work environment more diverse, inclusive and collaborative as it shapes the future of transportation. WE19 gives DENSO an opportunity to meet with top talent who can contribute to its development software- and hardware-based solutions in the areas of connectivity, automated driving, shared mobility and electrification. DENSO currently employs thousands of engineers who create products and technologies that help save lives, make cars run more efficiently and protect the planet.

"There's never a dull moment at a company that is constantly looking for new ways to support its employees and add value to its customers," said Stacy Gallucci, a senior manager of North American Human Resources, Talent Acquisition and Diversity & Inclusion at DENSO. "Our core is our people. And the talent, collaboration and creativity they bring to work every day is what makes DENSO a great place to work."

In addition to recruiting, WE19 is an ideal setting to share best practices. On Friday, Nov. 8, 12:45-1:45 p.m. PST in room ACC 304CD, DENSO's Teresa Hansen, an IoT section leader at the company's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, will lead an education session, titled "Winning Strategies to Implement Disruptive and Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing." In the session, she will address the opportunities made possible by IoT in manufacturing and strategies to overcome the barriers to its implementation.

Founded in 1950, SWE's mission is to empower women to achieve their full potential in careers as engineers and leaders, expand the image of the engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving the quality of life, and demonstrate the value of diversity and inclusion. Today, it has more than 40,000 members.

"SWE is proud to have DENSO as a Corporate Partnership Council Member and a sponsor and exhibitor at WE19. WE19 will open doors for women in engineering and technology. Students and professionals will network with each other and meet organizations they might not have the opportunity to otherwise," said Karen Horting, executive director and chief executive officer of SWE. "We thank DENSO and all of our supporters for making WE19 possible."

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About SWE

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world's largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit www.swe.org or call 312.596.5223.

