DENSO Sponsors Japan Festival CANADA 2022, Celebrates 50 Years in Mississauga, Ontario

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- DENSO Sales Canada, Inc., an automotive sales unit for leading mobility supplier DENSO, is sponsoring Japan Festival CANADA 2022. The annual event, which is the largest celebration of Japanese culture in North America, returns in-person Aug. 20-21 in Mississauga, Ontario.

While DENSO was founded in 1949 in Japan, the company has been committed to Canada for decades. In fact, DENSO Sales Canada this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Mississauga. The location began as a satellite sales office and today plays an important role in how DENSO supports automaker and aftermarket customers, providing high-quality distribution and customer service solutions.

DENSO has also operated for more than 20 years in Guelph, Ontario, where over 600 employees manufacture thermal products like HVAC units, radiators, condensers, engine fans and cooling modules. In addition to its physical locations, the company collaborates with consortiums and universities in greater Montreal to accelerate R&D in high-tech areas like artificial intelligence.

"As a global company with deep ties to Canada and Japan, we are proud to support the festival and its message of harmony and collaboration," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations and a senior director of DENSO Corporation. "We share those values, which enhance our pursuit of our Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless word for all. We look forward to a great event."

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

