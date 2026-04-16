DENSO Manufacturing Canada Again Earns Top Employer Honors

Supplier recognized among Southwest Ontario's Top Employers for third straight year, as one of Waterloo Area's Top Employers for fourth year in a row

GUELPH, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (DMCN), a subsidiary of leading mobility supplier DENSO, has once again been named one of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers and Waterloo Area's Top Employers.

This marks the third time the Guelph team has earned the Southwestern Ontario recognition and the fourth time it has appeared on the Waterloo Area list.

The annual Top Employers competitions, organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., spotlight organizations that excel in creating outstanding workplaces. Employers are evaluated on criteria such as employee experience and benefits, training and development, community involvement, and workplace culture. DMCN continues to stand out for its commitment to professional growth, flexible work options, and strong community partnerships.

"Our team's dedication to each other and our neighbours is what makes these achievements possible," said John Klassen, President of DMCN. "We work hard to create an environment where people feel supported and empowered, and that commitment extends beyond our walls into the communities we serve."

Located in Guelph, DMCN produces advanced thermal solutions for major automakers across North America. The facility employs more than 700 team members and offers programs that promote career development, health and wellness, and community engagement, including charitable events, STEM programming and sustainability projects.

For more information about DENSO and its career opportunities, go here.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

SOURCE DENSO

Andrew Rickerman, DENSO International America, Inc., (734) 560-8752, [email protected]