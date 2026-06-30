Democratic reforms like term limits for politicians could reinvigorate Canadian democracy without the need for constitutional changes

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Many democratic reforms could help reinvigorate Canadian democracy without the need to change the constitution--such as introducing 12-year cumulative term limits for federal politicians--in order to encourage broader participation in federal politics and restore the idea of civic participation through public office rather than lifetime entitlements, according to a new study published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"At all levels of government, incumbents have the advantage over new entrants, and that is to the detriment of civic society since it undermines public office as a responsibility and instead promotes lifetime entitlement," said Lydia Miljan, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Term Limits for Parliamentarians.

Miljan's essay, one of five in a new series on democratic reforms that would not require Constitutional amendments, highlight practical reforms that could improve democracy at a time when many Canadians are questioning our basic democratic institutions, specifically:

Former NDP federal MP and BC MLA Nathan Cullen argues parliamentarians who leave their party should either sit as independents until the next election or resign, triggering a by-election, which would restore voter confidence and democratic legitimacy.

Parliamentary scholar J.W.J. Bowden outlines the benefits of restoring the 2013 democratic reform bill, which would loosen the disciplinary powers of political parties and give MPs the latitude to better represent their constituents in the House of Commons.

Professor Patrice Dutil makes the case for a more democratic Senate which he argues would better mitigate regional polarization, force governments to build cross-party coalitions, and boost minority representation.

Journalist John Robson argues that Canada's Constitution clearly delineates powers between the federal and provincial governments, but successive federal governments have inserted themselves into provincial jurisdiction through both direct spending and regulations. Better respecting the division of powers contained in the constitution would allow more innovation and provincial policy to better reflect the preferences of their citizens while getting the federal government to focus on its responsibilities.

"As Canada Day approaches--a time when people are thinking about our country and how it functions--it's more important than ever to consider how practical reforms could genuinely improve our democracy," said Miljan.

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The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Lydia Miljan, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute, (604) 688-0221 Ext. 721, [email protected]