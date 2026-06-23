64.7 per cent of Canadian teachers surveyed indicated they've not been provided training on identifying student AI use

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - 64.7 per cent of grades 6-12 teachers across Canada are navigating Artificial Intelligence use by students without having been provided training by their school or school board, according to a new study published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Undoubtedly Canadian teachers are dealing with the impacts of AI use professionally and by their students – yet it's clear from these survey results that teachers are not being supported by policies and training in this rapidly evolving space," said Paige MacPherson, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Survey of Canadian Grades 6–12 Teachers on AI Training and School Policies for Its Use .

According to the results of a new Leger poll commissioned by the Fraser Institute, which surveyed Canadian teachers of grades 6-12, 63.6 per cent of teachers surveyed said their school or board has not provided training on how to instruct students to use AI appropriately. Only 31.9 per cent said yes.

Similarly, less than half of teachers (46.8 per cent) said their school or school board has provided training on how best to use AI for class lessons and other in-class materials.

Surveyed teachers in Atlantic Canada were the most likely to say their school or board provided training on AI use for in-class lessons and materials (61.1 per cent), followed by Alberta (56.0 per cent) and Ontario (55.4 per cent), while only 24.3 per cent of surveyed teachers in Manitoba/ Saskatchewan indicated receiving training.

Only 34.8 per cent of teachers surveyed across Canada say their school has a policy on AI use for staff, and only 42.3 per cent say their school has a policy on student AI use.

"AI constitutes a potentially significant shift in education, reshaping how teachers craft lessons and more concerningly, how many students are actually doing their homework," said MacPherson.

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The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Paige MacPherson, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute, (604) 688-0221 Ext. 721, [email protected]