AI-powered capabilities help customers increase flexibility, optimize operations, and get more value from automation investments

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, announces a strategic partnering relationship with GreyOrange, a global leader in AI-powered warehouse orchestration and store inventory software, to expand its flexible automation capabilities, providing scalable solutions for customers through distribution and fulfillment. Through this relationship, Dematic will offer GreyOrange's GreyMatter®, an AI-powered platform that coordinates robots and workflows to improve speed and accuracy.

Dematic Expands Flexible Automation Capabilities Through GreyOrange Partnering Relationship

"Today's warehouse environments are more complex than ever, requiring seamless coordination between people, robots, and systems," said Mike Larsson, Dematic president and KION executive board member. "Our partnering relationship with GreyOrange reflects Dematic's commitment to delivering flexible, high-performance solutions that help customers adapt, and scale with confidence. By integrating GreyMatter, we're extending our approach within flexible automation for a more unified integration capability that helps customers maximize existing investments while unlocking new levels of efficiency and agility."

Advancing Flexible Automation

This partnering relationship represents an extension and acceleration of the Dematic software ecosystem, strengthening its ability to deliver flexible automation solutions by integrating the GreyMatter platform into Dematic's existing software portfolio. Together, these capabilities connect diverse technologies and integrate activity across multi‑agent warehouse environments.

By incorporating this capability within its software orchestration ecosystem, Dematic enables customers to better coordinate fixed automation, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and human workflows within a unified system. The result is greater operational visibility, real‑time optimization, and the flexibility needed to adapt as fulfillment operations evolve while maximizing the value of existing automation investments.

Looking ahead, this relationship creates a foundation to explore a joint network-level vision, extending orchestration beyond the warehouse to enable real-time, execution-aware coordination of inventory, capacity, and order flows across distributed fulfillment nodes including instore environments.

Key capabilities include:

Unifying diverse automation technologies, robots, and human workflows across the warehouse

Integration within the Dematic software orchestration ecosystem to extend capabilities across operations

Hardware agnostic integration that supports flexible automation and multiple fulfillment models

Improved throughput and operational visibility across complex workflows

"Dematic is known for its innovation and experience in delivering automation solutions to the world's most complex supply chains, and understands that the future of automation is flexibility," said Akash Gupta, CEO of GreyOrange. "Together, we're giving Dematic's customers the ability to do more with the automation investments they've already made by orchestrating every robot, system, and person in their operation through a single AI-driven layer. That means greater throughput, smarter decision-making, and the freedom to keep expanding their fleets on their own terms, without limits.

For more information about GreyOrange, visit the GreyOrange website.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic delivers intelligent automation solutions for the supply chain that adapt to change, maximize productivity and capacity, reduce risk, and create lasting competitive advantage. Drawing on the combined expertise of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Dematic develops, implements, and supports operations featuring advanced technologies and software. With consulting, research, engineering, manufacturing, and service centers in over 26 countries, Dematic is a trusted partner for distributors, warehouses, and manufacturers globally. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION, the Supply Chain Solutions Company.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange, Inc., leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world's largest distributors, retailers and 3PL's. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

Disclaimer:

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

SOURCE Dematic

GreyOrange Media Contact: Maura Lafferty, Firebrand Communications, 415-848-9175, [email protected]; Dematic Media Contact: Mandi Baronas, Senior Communications Manager, Dematic [email protected]