Deltek Once Again Recognized by G2 as a Project-Based ERP Leader

HERNDON, Va., June 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the seventh consecutive quarter. G2 rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from the user community, as well as online sources and social networks. Deltek Ajera, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Vantagepoint all took home Leader badges in the project-based ERP category. Deltek was also recognized as a Leader, High Performer, and Momentum Leader in the Mid-Market, and Small Business areas.

Deltek Ajera, used by over 3,400 companies, is an integrated project management and accounting system that benefits every role at architecture and engineering firms by ensuring accurate and up-to-date data, communication and accessible reporting. Central to Ajera is configurable dashboards and in-depth insight into project management and performance, offering users instant access to the information needed for better insight and decision-making.

Built exclusively for professional services firms including A&E firms and Consulting firms, Deltek Vantagepoint helps firms improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. With its latest release, Vantagepoint 5.0 has undergone significant enhancements including interactive dashboards, visual project scheduling, streamlined invoicing and billing, intelligent character recognition (ICR) for expenses, simplified approvals, a Deltek personal virtual assistant, and much more.

Built for government contractors that need to stay compliant with government accounting and cybersecurity standards, Deltek Costpoint is the industry-standard integrated project accounting and resource planning solution. With built-in controls to implement FAR-compliant processes, Costpoint guides businesses through growth and maturity in government contracting. It provides reduced accounting and compliance complexity, deep project cost allocation and segregation, a data and technology infrastructure enabling digitization and automation to the entire project lifecycle, as well as best-in-class customer support.

"We are very proud that our ERP solutions continue to be recognized as Leaders by the G2 community," said Natasha Engan, Senior VP, Global Sales at Deltek. "This designation is a true testament to the innovative solutions that we provide to project-based companies in many industries including Architecture & Engineering, Consulting and Government Contracting. We would like to thank our customers for their continued support and we look forward to partnering with them for continued success in 2022 and beyond."

G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Companies like Deltek are reviewed by users, covering everything from setup and ease of use to security and support. Deltek Customer reviews on G2 cited that Ajera is the best AEC software available and Costpoint has made its mark and is the only accounting ERP that a company needs. Vantagepoint reviewers added that Vantagepoint does everything you want it to and that the User Interface is a difference-maker.

