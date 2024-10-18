DeltaTrak Unveils UBQ Network: The Groundbreaking Digital Ecosystem of Services For the Agri-Food Industry

The first all-in-one platform provides cold chain value services for the North American produce market

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- DeltaTrak, a leader in digital cold chain integrity, announces the launch of the UBQ Network, a revolutionary all-in-one platform tailored for the North American produce and grocery markets. Inspired by successful platforms like Expedia, this digital marketplace initially connects 25 leading service providers with 5,000 North American and 25,000 global customers to offer a unique supply chain transaction ecosystem to enhance cold chain transparency and sustainability and ensure traceability compliance.

Today's supply chain executives are often forced to juggle multiple platforms and siloed data, each handling different aspects of the cold chain—from monitoring temperature fluctuations to tracking delivery schedules. This fragmentation increases complexity and response time, which translates to additional costs for all participants.

The UBQ Network streamlines these processes into a single platform offering state-of-the-art digital cold chain logistics, seamless collaboration, and data-driven business intelligence from a simple-to-use interface. The network's ecosystem features partnerships with leading global service providers such as DeltaTrak for IoT devices, a global leader in insurance broking for digital cargo insurance, Blooms Trade for trade finance, global payments and FX solutions, RED for carbon emission reporting, StilFresh for inspections and claims, and Fructidor, a leading global produce buyer and seller network.

These strategic partnerships provide new services for all users. Produce suppliers can easily and effectively protect their valuable products with digital cargo insurance and access faster payments with factoring. Large importers and grocers receive difficult-to-measure carbon emission reports from producer growers. Everyone benefits from a shared, common data model and service workflow, whether for compliance, inspections, claims services, or measuring consumer engagement.

Industry Drivers

Three key drivers are accelerating the adoption of collaborative produce business networks:

Food Waste: Food waste in the U.S. has reached an all-time high of 100 billion pounds annually, equating to $160 billion or 30%–40% of the total food supply.



Food Safety: The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 mandates enhanced traceability and collaboration across the supply chain by January 1, 2026 .



Sustainability: Your roadmap to net zero and reduction of carbon emissions now includes compliance with mandatory regulations. These include California Prop SB/253, the USA's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Landmark Climate Disclosure Rule and the EU's directive 2023/957 for maritime transport.

"We created the UBQ Network to meet the changing demands of the produce industry, ensuring that even the most demanding produce categories arrive on time in optimal condition to maximize consumer satisfaction," said Karl McDermott, Chief SaaS Officer of UBQ Network. "By addressing these new challenges, our platform not only reduces waste but also supports sustainability goals and positively impacts costs and working capital—a key consideration for executives in the produce industry."

UBQ Network plans to offer "try and buy" and "pay-as-you-go" pricing and service models to meet the produce industry's diverse needs. Like the iPhone's revolutionary integration of features, UBQ Network unites produce quality, sustainability, and digital supply chain management in one comprehensive, cost-effective solution, enhancing usability and making it accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Several of DeltaTrak's existing customers and partners have already found UBQ to be transformative for their cold chain operations, streamlining their processes while enhancing their sustainability efforts.

"We are excited to participate with UBQ Network. Its Freshness Index, to estimate hidden shelf life in the avocado ripening process, and the carbon emission reporting align perfectly with our commitment to 'Do Good'," said Andrew Mitchell, Global Head of Innovation at Westfalia.

Similarly, the platform promotes faster payments with a cross-border factoring solution.

"UBQ Network's digital trade finance and FX solutions and Blooms Trade provide fast and easy on-demand liquidity when needed and global payment and FX solutions to help growers and shippers navigate the complexities of cross-border trade," added Francisco Mere, CEO of Blooms Trade.

For more information, visit https://ubq.network/.

About UBQ Network

UBQ Network is a unique, leading digital marketplace designed to transform the produce industry by integrating cutting-edge technology into cold chain logistics. Serving over 5,000 customers in North America and 25,000 globally, UBQ Network is committed to enhancing food quality, safety, and sustainability through innovative digital solutions.

About DeltaTrak

DeltaTrak is a leading innovator of cold chain IoT solutions, real-time tracking devices and data analytics for temperature sensitive and other high-value commodities. Our Cold Chain Solutions are used by thousands of clients worldwide to provide visibility of domestic and international shipments. Contact DeltaTrak at [email protected] or call DeltaTrak Sales at 800-962-6776.

