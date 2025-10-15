UBQ Network Powered by DeltaTrak Marks First Anniversary with Rapid Global Growth

Join DeltaTrak & the UBQ Network at Booth 2030 at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- In its first year of operation, the UBQ Network powered by DeltaTrak -- a global digital ecosystem for the agri-food industry -- has helped retailers, producers and exporters manage high volumes of valuable perishable goods and accelerate digital cold chain adoption across North America, Latin America, the EU and South Africa.

One Year In: Tangible Impact

Rapid Global Adoption: Digital cold chain solutions expanded across four continents in 12 months.

Shelf-Life Extension: Up to two additional days in high-value produce categories, preserving quality and reducing shrink.

Ecosystem Growth: Launched with Marsh (insurance), Blooms (produce factoring) and carbon emission reporting; now includes commodity price prediction, FSMA 204 traceability and GS1 standards.

Major Retailers and Exporters Onboard

U.S. Grocery: Top grocery and restaurant chains use DeltaTrak's real-time logistics solutions to strengthen product quality management and visibility.

Exporters: Top global avocado and berry producers rely on DeltaTrak for real-time monitoring and shelf-life management across international trade lanes.

Recognized as Industry Leader

IFPA Steering Committee: DeltaTrak was invited to the International Fresh Produce Association's Supply Chain of the Future Steering Committee, guiding pilot programs and innovation priorities.

Shelf-Life Innovation: DeltaTrak's solution leverages GS1 2D barcodes and IoT data to optimize freshness and reduce waste.

Ecosystem Expansion

UBQ has broadened its service ecosystem by integrating additional industry leaders.

Helios: Global price prediction and supply disruption forecasting for 75+ commodities.

Starfish: FSMA 204 and GS1 EPCIS data integration for real-time traceability and shelf-life prediction.

BuyerDock: GS1-certified solution using GS1 2D barcodes for the remaining shelf-life traffic light and history.

Fructidor: Trusted B2B platform connecting Decision Makers in the Global Fresh Produce Industry.

"DeltaTrak built the UBQ Network to turn data into decisions," said Karl McDermott, chief SaaS officer of UBQ Network. "In just one year, we've proven that by connecting IoT sensors, cold chain logistics, finance, and risk management on a single platform, you don't just make the supply chain more efficient -- you protect product value, cut waste, reduce emissions, and raise the global benchmark for freshness."

Alex Urban, Near Perfect Media for DeltaTrak, (248) 855-4300 Ext. 6, [email protected]