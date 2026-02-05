DeltaTrak Expands Inbound Compliance Options for Fresh Suppliers with New FlashLink NOW Real-Time Loggers

Approved for use by major U.S. retailers and supported by access to the UBQ Network

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- DeltaTrak has introduced a new generation of its FlashLink NOW real-time loggers, giving fresh product suppliers expanded visibility into cold chain conditions as retailer requirements for accepting shipments continue to tighten across the U.S. grocery sector.

Inbound shipment requirements increasingly go beyond temperature data alone. When used with the UBQ Network, DeltaTrak's FlashLink NOW loggers provide real-time insight into shipment departure and arrival, dwell time, and security events such as unexpected door openings. The UBQ Network is a digital platform that brings services from multiple cold chain providers into one place, turning raw shipment data into actionable information.

Suppliers shipping produce, floral, meat, poultry and seafood are required to ensure monitoring devices are activated prior to transit. FlashLink NOW includes an on-device LCD screen that allows shippers to visually confirm activation before shipment.

"Retailer inbound programs are becoming more data-driven and less forgiving when it comes to temperature and arrival time compliance," said Fred Wu, CEO of DeltaTrak. "DeltaTrak enables suppliers to move from retrospective reporting to real-time insight, helping them respond faster and reduce risk. This approval underscores the industry shift toward real-time visibility as a baseline requirement across the cold chain."

UBQ Network Access for Approved Suppliers

Suppliers using FlashLink NOW loggers gain access to the UBQ Network powered by DeltaTrak, which provides services such as inspections, claims support, digital cargo insurance, carbon emissions reporting, and compliance resources to help manage inbound requirements more efficiently.

Learn more and access supplier resources: https://info.deltatrak.com/ubq-members

About the UBQ Network Powered by DeltaTrak

The UBQ Network powered by DeltaTrak is an integrated digital platform that connects cold chain data with tools, services, and partners across the fresh supply chain. Built to support growing regulatory, compliance, and data visibility demands, the platform helps suppliers, shippers, and logistics partners make faster, more informed decisions using real-time data.

About DeltaTrak, Inc.

DeltaTrak provides cold chain monitoring and real-time tracking solutions for temperature-sensitive and high-value products. Its technologies are used globally to support shipment visibility, shelf-life management, and sustainability efforts. For more information, contact your DeltaTrak account manager or call 800-962-6776.

SOURCE DeltaTrak

Alex Urban, Near Perfect Media for DeltaTrak, (248) 855-4300 Ext. 6, [email protected]