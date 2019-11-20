Delta Separations Looks Towards South American Expansion Through Partnership with Iteco and Tech Industries

This partnership will bring Sales, Installation, Training and Customer Service of Delta's complete product suite of extraction, evaporation, distillation and processing labs to South America. Delta is creating a network of global experts that can support our customers and deliver industry leading service that makes it easy for them to get up and running quickly and efficiently.

Roger Cockroft, CEO of Delta Separations, said, "We are committed to making sure our global customers come first and they experience the best Delta customer service. Iteco and Tech Industries allow us to expand with confidence into South America. Our 2020 product range will be fully compliant to all required standards needed in this region and our partners will make sure we deliver on our promise. Best products, best service - every time."

Luis Miguel Castro, CEO of Tech Industries stated, "Delta will be a perfect fit for Iteco and Tech Industries' business, we work with top-notch companies all around the world who make a breakthrough in their fields."

About Delta Separations

Delta Separations, founded in 2015 and based in Cotati, California is a hardware manufacturer dedicated to developing equipment for the safe extraction of high-quality oil from plant based biomass, primarily for the cannabis, hemp and nutraceutical industries.

Delta's current product lineup includes centrifugal extractors, falling film evaporators, rolled film distillation systems, water hash agitators and modular lab spaces. It is Delta's goal to support their clients with best in class customer service and industry education.

For more information, please visit: https://www.deltaseparations.com/

About Iteco

ITECO S.A. is dedicated to providing integrated equipment solutions to the agricultural and industrial industries. Specializing in sales, project consulting, service, maintenance and training for a wide variety of products ranging from oil-hydraulic, pneumatic, filtration, automation, instrumentation, climate control, fluid sealing and generators.

Headquartered in Cali, national coverage is provided across Colombia with branches in Bogota and Baranquilla. Iteco is fully ISO 9001 certified, recognized by the Colombian Security Council (RUC) for policies related to safety and occupational health and has also been granted a qualified supplier certification by Coface Services Colombia.

Iteco is an official distributor for Parker, Racor, Denison Calzoni, Commercial Hydraulics, MTS Temposonics, KTR, Ross, Oilair, Camfil Clean Air Solutions, Jenkho, Finite, Velcon, Domnick Hunter, Balston, Twin Filter, Kittiwake and many others.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iteco.com.co/

About Tech Industries

Tech Industries is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for the cultivation and extraction of plant medicine in Colombia.

It is Tech Industries goal to provide safe and efficient equipment, along with productive processes for their clients, which is why it has acquired distribution partnerships with the some of the largest global equipment manufacturers offering up the latest technology in the market. Tech Industries is an authorized dealer for Philips Horti, Revolution Micro, Bluelab, Aurora Nutrients, Dosatron and Hydrofarm.

For more information, please visit: http://techindustries.co/

