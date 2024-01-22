Delta Controls Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Delivering Outstanding IoT and AI-enabled Smart Building Solutions That Significantly Increase Industry Standards

Delta Controls stands out in the market by providing best-in-class solutions and unparalleled customer support that accelerate the development of the entire Internet of Things and the artificial intelligence-enabled smart building solutions market.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- After researching the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-enabled smart building solutions industry, Frost & Sullivan, for the second year in a row, recognized Delta Controls with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Delta Controls offers cutting-edge IoT and AI-enabled smart building solutions to empower global building operators with comprehensive performance data and remote management capabilities.

Delta Controls' products provide holistic building performance data and enable operators to effectively manage all assets remotely. The company's strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric development has resulted in groundbreaking offerings such as the O3 Edge and Sense, enteliZONE, enteliCLOUD, Earthright Dashboard and its next-generation HVAC controllers, Red5. These best-in-class IoT and AI-enabled smart building solutions deliver accurate data while improving connectivity, efficiency, ease of use, and versatility.

The extensive range of advanced products enables Delta Controls to achieve a robust global presence with a network of partners in over 80 countries worldwide, and an outstanding financial performance. This impressive operational and financial performance set Delta Controls apart in the industry and made it the preferred vendor in various sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure buildings.

"Despite diverse market hurdles and a challenging economic environment, Delta Controls demonstrates positive financial performance, reaching 6% organic growth in the United States and 4% worldwide in 2023," said Viswesh Vancheeshwar, Industry Principal of Energy and Environment Growth Opportunity Analytics at Frost & Sullivan.

The cornerstone of Delta Controls' success lies in its unwavering growth strategy and relentless commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's in-house technical specialists are available 24 hours a day for online and in-person consultations to support customers and optimize the use of its solutions. Additionally, customers can contact company representatives for assistance through online ticket submissions or live chat to obtain customized plans for their business needs.

Moreover, the company's R&D spending outpaces its closest competitors' investments, allowing Delta Controls to rapidly innovate and develop highly differentiated products that offer easy installation and straightforward use. As a result, numerous customers and partners recognize the company's solutions for their significant business impact. This dedication to technological advancement and customer service excellence positions Delta Controls at the forefront of its industry

"Delta Controls' industry-leading solutions enable clients to optimize building functions, achieve effective building asset management, and position the company for further market growth," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Delta Controls

At the forefront of building automation systems, Delta Controls provides global solutions through its network of Partners in 80+ countries. A focus on innovation and sustainability has made the company industry leaders for over 40 years. Delta Controls manufactures all products in Metro Vancouver, Canada, offering dependable, user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, Delta Controls is committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

About Delta Electronics

Delta Electronics, founded in 1971, is a global provider of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta Electronics leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta Electronics serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

