Delta Air Lines to Deliver First-Of-Its-Kind CES Keynote at Sphere

Ed Bastian, Delta CEO, to celebrate the airline's Centennial with a look at what's next for travel through the power of technology and human connection

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® welcomes back Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, as a keynote speaker for CES® 2025. On stage at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining live experiences, Bastian will take the audience on an immersive journey highlighting Delta's vision for using technology to enrich human experiences. This will mark the first CES keynote ever hosted at the groundbreaking venue.

"Technology is a powerful tool, but it's people that make true innovation possible," said Ed Bastian, Delta CEO. "We're on the brink of a new era, and I can't think of a better way to demonstrate how the Delta team will leverage cutting-edge advancements to propel our next century of flight."

This will be Delta's third CES appearance following the conference's first keynote remarks by an airline in 2020, as well as in 2023 when Delta announced fast, free onboard Wi-Fi across its fleet for SkyMiles Members.

"After celebrating CTA's centennial year, we recognize what a pivotal time this can be for an organization and we are thrilled Delta is sharing part of this special moment with us at CES," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "We know Delta has the vision to continue disrupting how we travel by leaning into technology and I can't wait to see how they bring that to life at Sphere. The sky is the limit."

Throughout the presentation, Delta will employ Sphere's next-generation technologies, including: its globally-recognized exterior – the "Exosphere" – the world's largest LED screen; the interior display plane – the world's highest-resolution LED screen; and the world's most advanced audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT.

"Sphere is a powerful platform for brands to connect with key audiences, leveraging next-generation technologies to boldly deliver a one-of-a-kind experience and amplify their message," said Jennifer Koester, President and COO, Sphere. "The teams at Sphere, Delta, and CES share a passion for innovation and storytelling, and this keynote is going to be unlike anything this audience has ever experienced before."

To support CES attendees from around the world, Delta will increase service in and out of Las Vegas and offer expedited CES badge pickup for Delta SkyMiles Members arriving at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from January 5-7.

Delta's keynote experience is at 5 p.m. PT on January 7. This event is only open to credentialed CES attendees, and a separate ticket will be required to access the keynote. More details will be provided in the coming weeks. Dive in to connect with tomorrow's tech today at CES 2025 from January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Registration for CES 2025 is open now.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Delta:

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer. There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other. We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us. Learn more on Delta News Hub.

About Sphere:

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

