TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring early-stage engineering and applied artificial intelligence (AI) company, Dataperformers Company Inc. ("Dataperformers"), to increase its capabilities in AI and machine learning, particularly in computer vision and machine learning operations (MLOps). By joining Deloitte, Dataperformers completes a host of acquisitions for the firm in 2021, bringing with it an experienced team of new and highly sought-after Montreal-based talent in the AI and computer vision space.

Dataperformers' multidisciplinary team will be joining Deloitte's Omnia AI business in offices across Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. Joining the firm as a new partner is former CEO and co-founder of Dataperformers, Mehdi Merai, along with new Director, former COO and co-founder, Amine Ben Ayed. Also joining Deloitte as Senior Managers are former CPO, Ali Elawad, and former CTO, Gabriel De Lisi.

"Bringing Dataperformers into the Deloitte fold is a great strategic win for the firm, both in terms of talent and technology," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "While this move will certainly build on our leadership and capabilities in AI, machine learning, and computer vision, we're also gaining Dataperformers' eminent, well-connected leaders and strong brand in the Montreal AI community, which is in demand now more than ever."

With this acquisition, Deloitte is also set to gain Dataperformers' AI-powered platform, Macula AI, providing cutting-edge end-to-end computer vision solutions for visual inspection.

"Joining Deloitte's Omnia AI practice is no small step for the Dataperformers family, and we can't wait to see what this winning combination means for our clients, present and future," said Mehdi Merai, Deloitte partner, former CEO, Dataperformers. "By connecting the dots between the AI community in Montreal, and the nation-wide firm that is Deloitte, it feels a bit like we're about to join the mothership. All I can say is, we're ready."

Deloitte Canada's Corporate Development Office (CDO) actively pursues and responds to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster our capabilities to serve clients. On February 18, 2021, Deloitte Canada acquired digital consulting firm, The Working Group Inc. to strengthen its capabilities in digital transformation. On March 30, 2021, Deloitte Canada also acquired Groundswell Group Inc. to aid its mid-market and large clients in AI and cloud transformation, and further enhance Deloitte's global digital strategy. And on August 3, 2021, Deloitte Canada acquired Clockwork Inc., increasing its capabilities across SaaS solution deployment, cloud migration, and custom application development.

Omnia AI is Deloitte Canada's Artificial Intelligence practice. With over 650 practitioners across the country, Omnia AI has doubled in size over the past few years to support clients in all facets of their AI transformations. Since launching the AI Institute and the CortexAI platform, Deloitte has raised awareness of how AI can fuel the growth of enterprises across industries and continued to accelerate the way organizations rapidly develop and deploy scalable AI solutions to make a big impact in Canada and globally.

