LOCKPORT, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists to expect delays on the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam for snow removal during periods of snowfall.

Motorists are presently restricted to a single lane of alternating traffic due to the bridge deck replacement project. In the event of a snowfall, this lane will be closed for periods of up to 30 minutes to allow vehicles and equipment to clear the bridge of snow.

Motorists will be stopped at the traffic control lights at either end of the bridge during snow clearing, and the pattern of alternating traffic will resume once this work has been completed. Motorists should consequently expect delays during and after periods of snowfall.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods, but they can expect minor delays during snow clearing.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]