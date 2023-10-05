DEFINITY RELEASES ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today announced that catastrophe losses in the third quarter of 2023 would negatively impact operating income by approximately $122 million net of reinsurance recoveries and inclusive of reinstatement premiums (or approximately $0.77 per common share, net of taxes). This is largely in line with Definity's September 5, 2023 announcement regarding estimated catastrophe losses in July and August 2023.

The table below provides a breakdown of the estimated catastrophe losses by line of business during the third quarter of 2023:

(in millions of Canadian dollars – unaudited) Amount Personal auto $8 Personal property $104 Commercial insurance $10

$122

Wildfires in British Columbia represented the largest of the eleven events reaching Definity's catastrophe loss threshold during the quarter.1 Other notable events included severe wind and rainstorms leading to flooding in Ontario, Québec, and Nova Scotia, tornados in Ontario and Québec, and a number of hail events across Canada. As a result of these events, we have fully utilized our catastrophe aggregate reinsurance treaty limit for 2023.

This assessment is based on information received to date from customers, as well as analysis of exposures.

"We were able to deploy our dedicated catastrophe response teams in the field quickly and mobilize supporting claims and vendor resources from around the country to help our customers," said Rowan Saunders, Definity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Broker and customer feedback has been positive and our dedicated teams strive to consistently deliver exceptional service to ensure the timely rebuilding of impacted communities."

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.8 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 and approximately $2.7 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2023.

1We consider losses to be catastrophe losses if they are the result of either i) an event causing gross losses in excess of $2 million, and generally greater than 100 claims, or ii) a single claim with a gross loss in excess of $3 million.

