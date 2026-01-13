DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF RICHARD FREEBOROUGH FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX:DFY) today announced that Richard (Dick) Freeborough is retiring from the company's Board of Directors, effective January 12, 2026, for personal reasons.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dick Freeborough for his extensive contributions during his fourteen-year tenure. We are grateful for the remarkable vision, insight and commitment he has brought to Definity and our Board. Dick has played an important role in our journey to become a Canadian champion. We offer him our thanks and sincere best wishes," said John Bowey, Board Chair, Definity.

