DEFINITY RELEASES ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

WATERLOO, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX:DFY) today announced that catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2025 would negatively impact operating income by approximately $50 million net of reinsurance recoveries, or approximately $0.32 per common share, net of taxes and reinsurance. This amount was approximately double our expectation based on first quarter historical averages.

The table below provides a breakdown of the estimated catastrophe losses by line of business during the first quarter of 2025:

(in millions of Canadian dollars - unaudited) Amount Personal auto $3 Personal property $33 Commercial insurance $14 Total $50

This past quarter saw heavy snowfall and rain while the ground was frozen, leading to elevated property damage from roof collapses and water infiltration, mostly in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. Our estimated losses also include those arising from the severe ice storm that impacted Ontario in late March, resulting in downed trees and loss of power for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. This assessment is based on information received from customers to date, as well as an analysis of exposures.

"With our enhanced catastrophe response capabilities, the resilience of our business model, and the commitment of our people, we have supported our impacted customers during these challenging winter months in a way that lives up to our promise of making insurance better," said Rowan Saunders, Definity's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.4 billion in gross written premiums(1) in 2024 and over $3.3 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2024.

