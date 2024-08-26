DEFINITY RELEASES ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CATASTROPHE LOSSES

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today released its estimate of the financial impact to Definity arising from catastrophe losses in July and August 2024.1 Notable events in July included the Jasper wildfire and severe rainstorms that led to flooding in Ontario, while August experienced flooding in Quebec, a significant hailstorm in Alberta and, most recently, significant rainstorms in Ontario.

"This summer's severe weather and wildfire activity have been devastating to several communities across Canada, demonstrating just how extensively our customers continue to be impacted by the effects of climate change," said Rowan Saunders, Definity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In these times, the immediate work of our catastrophe response teams to help our customers recover truly underscores our purpose at Definity – to help our clients and communities adapt and thrive."

Definity estimates a negative impact on operating income of approximately $150 million net of reinsurance recoveries, or approximately $0.97 per common share, net of taxes and reinsurance. Reinsurance recoveries include the full utilization of the $25 million available under the company's catastrophe aggregate treaty.

This assessment is based on information received to date from customers, as well as analysis of exposures. The summer catastrophe season has been active and additional events may occur. Given that the Q3 2024 catastrophe losses will be materially above our original expectation, we expect to provide an update for the full quarter during the first half of October.

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $4.3 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 and over $3.0 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2024.

1 We consider losses to be catastrophe losses if they are the result of either i) an event causing gross losses in excess of $2 million, and generally greater than 100 claims, or ii) a single claim with a gross loss in excess of $3 million.

