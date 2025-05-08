Definity Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: DFY)

(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Highlights

Gross written premium 1 growth of 9.6% in Q1 2025 excluding the premiums of our exited line from both periods, on solid underlying personal auto activity driven by achieved rates and increasing unit counts, continued firm market conditions in personal property, and ongoing momentum in commercial insurance

Combined ratio of 94.5% in Q1 2025 as winter weather drove an increase in the core accident year claims ratio and 5 percentage points of catastrophe losses, largely offset by our proactive rate actions and ongoing disciplined expense management

Operating net income of $75.9 million in Q1 2025 compared to $76.1 million in Q1 2024, resulting in operating EPS of $0.65; trailing 12-month operating ROE was 10.3%

Financial position remained strong, with book value per share of $29.52, 16.2% higher than a year ago

Executive Messages

"The firm market conditions in personal insurance, continued favourable conditions overall in commercial insurance, and our strong broker proposition combined to generate significant growth as premiums increased 9.6% in the first quarter, adjusted for our exited line. We delivered a 94.5% combined ratio in the quarter, as proactive rate actions and continued expense efficiencies largely offset the impacts of an active winter season. Operating results were bolstered by a solid performance from our broker distribution platform, including $11 million of distribution income and a strong level of commission offset. I am pleased with the encouraging start to the year and am confident that we will deliver on our 2025 financial targets, while advancing our strategic objectives. We have repeatedly demonstrated the resilience of our organization and have great confidence in our ability to become a top five P&C insurer."

– Rowan Saunders, President & CEO

"We ended the first quarter with book value per share of $29.52, up 16.2% from a year ago, as we continue to deliver value to shareholders. Our efforts to diversify the profitability of the business in recent years were reflected in our solid net investment income and ongoing contributions from our broker distribution platform, both of which met our expectations for the first quarter. These results combined with solid underwriting income to generate an operating return on equity of 10.3% over the past 12 months, despite the significant increase in our equity base and the active catastrophe experience in 2024. We proactively positioned our investment portfolio during the quarter in advance of April tariff announcements, moving nearly $250 million out of common equities and into government bonds. This defensive posture has helped protect our portfolio in the current environment and further strengthens our financial capacity, which ended the first quarter at $1.8 billion. We are well positioned with the capabilities, performance, and balance sheet needed to manage through environments of increased uncertainty and volatility."

– Philip Mather, EVP & CFO

Consolidated Results

(in millions of dollars, except as otherwise noted)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change













Insurance revenue





1,111.9 991.9 12.1 % Gross written premiums1





1,030.1 955.6 7.8 % Net underwriting revenue1





1,001.8 905.3 10.7 %













Claims ratio1





64.2 % 62.6 % 1.6 pts Expense ratio1





30.3 % 31.3 % (1.0) pts Combined ratio1





94.5 % 93.9 % 0.6 pts













Insurance service result





123.3 123.6 (0.3) Underwriting income1





55.0 54.8 0.2 Net investment income





49.8 48.2 1.6 Distribution income1





11.0 10.0 1.0

(in millions of dollars, except as otherwise noted)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change













Net income attributable to common shareholders





92.0 105.2 (13.2) Operating net income1





75.9 76.1 (0.2)













Per share measures (in dollars)











Diluted earnings per share





0.79 0.90 (12.2 %) Operating earnings per share1





0.65 0.65 - Book value per share1





29.52 25.40 16.2 %













Return on equity











Return on equity ("ROE")1





13.4 % 12.7 % 0.7 pts Operating ROE1





10.3 % 9.5 % 0.8 pts

Gross written premiums ("GWP") for Q1 2025 increased by $74.5 million or 7.8% compared to Q1 2024, with growth across all our lines of business. GWP growth was 9.6% excluding the premiums of our exited line, Sonnet Alberta personal auto, from both periods. Personal lines GWP were up 6.7% (9.3% when excluding the premiums of our exited line from both periods), driven by auto rate and unit count increases along with continued rate increases in property. Commercial lines GWP increased 10.0%, driven by continued favourable overall market conditions, particularly evident in our strong small commercial and specialty business offerings.

Gross written premiums ("GWP") for Q1 2025 increased by $74.5 million or 7.8% compared to Q1 2024, with growth across all our lines of business. GWP growth was 9.6% excluding the premiums of our exited line, Sonnet Alberta personal auto, from both periods. Personal lines GWP were up 6.7% (9.3% when excluding the premiums of our exited line from both periods), driven by auto rate and unit count increases along with continued rate increases in property. Commercial lines GWP increased 10.0%, driven by continued favourable overall market conditions, particularly evident in our strong small commercial and specialty business offerings.

Underwriting income for Q1 2025 was $55.0 million and the combined ratio was 94.5%, compared to underwriting income of $54.8 million and a combined ratio of 93.9% in Q1 2024. The combined ratio in Q1 2025 was impacted by active winter weather compared to relatively benign weather in Q1 2024. The resulting elevated catastrophe losses were driven by heavy snowfall, ice, and rain mostly in Ontario, Québec, and Atlantic Canada. These increases were largely offset by a decrease in the expense ratio and increased favourable claims development.

for Q1 2025 was and the combined ratio was 94.5%, compared to underwriting income of and a combined ratio of 93.9% in Q1 2024. The combined ratio in Q1 2025 was impacted by active winter weather compared to relatively benign weather in Q1 2024. The resulting elevated catastrophe losses were driven by heavy snowfall, ice, and rain mostly in , Québec, and . These increases were largely offset by a decrease in the expense ratio and increased favourable claims development. Net investment income increased $1.6 million in Q1 2025 due to an increase in interest income driven by higher holdings of bonds.

increased in Q1 2025 due to an increase in interest income driven by higher holdings of bonds. Distribution income was $11.0 million in Q1 2025 compared to $10.0 million in Q1 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the contributions from acquisitions combined with solid underlying organic growth. In addition, the combination of the larger premium base and the increased share placed with Definity led to an increase in the commission offset.

Net Income and Operating Net Income

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $92.0 million in Q1 2025 compared to net income of $105.2 million in Q1 2024. The decrease was due primarily to lower gains on common stocks, partially offset by gains on bonds in Q1 2025.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $92.0 million in Q1 2025 compared to net income of $105.2 million in Q1 2024. The decrease was due primarily to lower gains on common stocks, partially offset by gains on bonds in Q1 2025.

Operating net income was $75.9 million in Q1 2025, relatively consistent with $76.1 million in Q1 2024 despite the more active winter weather this year.

was in Q1 2025, relatively consistent with in Q1 2024 despite the more active winter weather this year. Operating ROE was 10.3% for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to 9.5% for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024 . The increase in operating ROE was driven by strong growth in operating net income, which more than offset the significant growth in average adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI").

Line of Business Results

(in millions of dollars, except as otherwise noted)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change













Personal insurance











Gross written premiums1











Auto





438.8 413.5 6.1 % Property





255.0 236.5 7.8 % Total





693.8 650.0 6.7 %













Combined ratio1











Auto





97.5 % 97.1 % 0.4 pts Property





94.1 % 91.0 % 3.1 pts Total





96.1 % 94.7 % 1.4 pts













Commercial insurance











Gross written premiums1





336.3 305.6 10.0 % Combined ratio1





90.5 % 92.1 % (1.6) pts

Personal Insurance

Personal lines GWP increased 6.7% in Q1 2025 with strong growth in our broker channel. Direct channel GWP, excluding Sonnet Alberta personal auto in both periods, decreased modestly by 2.2% in Q1 2025, reflecting a strategy to preserve the Sonnet portfolio's most recent profitability performance.

Personal auto GWP increased 6.1% in Q1 2025. GWP increased 10.2% in Q1 2025 when excluding the premiums of our exited line from both periods. This growth reflects improved competitive positioning as competitor rates begin to converge, driving unit growth in Q1 2025. The combined ratio was 97.5% in Q1 2025 compared to 97.1% in Q1 2024, driven by higher catastrophe losses and more challenging winter driving conditions, partially offset by earned rate increases and improved Sonnet profitability.

GWP increased 6.1% in Q1 2025. GWP increased 10.2% in Q1 2025 when excluding the premiums of our exited line from both periods. This growth reflects improved competitive positioning as competitor rates begin to converge, driving unit growth in Q1 2025. The combined ratio was 97.5% in Q1 2025 compared to 97.1% in Q1 2024, driven by higher catastrophe losses and more challenging winter driving conditions, partially offset by earned rate increases and improved Sonnet profitability. Personal property GWP increased 7.8% in Q1 2025 benefitting from continued firm market conditions driving increases in average written premiums. This was partially offset by ongoing active management of our portfolio to address risk concentration in regions with a higher propensity for peril events. The combined ratio in Q1 2025 was 94.1% compared to 91.0% in Q1 2024, driven by elevated catastrophe losses, which amounted to 11.8 percentage points in Q1 2025 compared to 5.9 percentage points in Q1 2024. The 5.9 percentage point increase in catastrophe losses in Q1 2025 was partially offset by higher favourable claims development and a decrease in the expense ratio.

Commercial Insurance

Commercial lines GWP increased 10.0% in Q1 2025, driven by strong retention and rate achievement in a favourable market environment overall, with further expansion of our strong small business and specialty capabilities.

GWP increased 10.0% in Q1 2025, driven by strong retention and rate achievement in a favourable market environment overall, with further expansion of our strong small business and specialty capabilities. Commercial lines continued to benefit from our focus on underwriting execution and rate adequacy with a strong combined ratio of 90.5% in Q1 2025 compared to 92.1% in Q1 2024. The improvement in the combined ratio was driven by lower catastrophe losses, higher favourable claims development, and a decrease in the expense ratio, partially offset by an increase in the core accident year claims ratio.

Financial Position

(in millions of dollars) As at March 31, 2025 As at December 31,

2024 Change







Financial position





Equity attributable to common shareholders 3,368.3 3,319.8 48.5 Financial capacity1 1,792.0 1,651.7 140.3

Our capital position as of March 31, 2025 remains strong and well in excess of our capital targets.

remains strong and well in excess of our capital targets. Equity attributable to common shareholders increased by $48.5 million , or 1.5%, as at March 31, 2025 , driven by operating net income generated in the first quarter of 2025.

, or 1.5%, as at , driven by operating net income generated in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in financial capacity as at March 31, 2025 relates primarily to capital generated from operating net income and recognized gains on investments. These were partially offset by ongoing deployment of capital for broker acquisitions, and disciplined deployment of capital to support our organic growth and dividend priorities.

Dividend

On May 8, 2025 , our Board of Directors declared a $0.1875 per share dividend, payable on June 26, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2025 .

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

On May 8, 2025 , our Board of Directors approved the renewal of the NCIB, on the same terms and conditions as the current NCIB, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, which has not yet been obtained.

_____________ 1 This is a supplementary financial measure, non-GAAP financial measure, or a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to Supplementary financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this news release, and Section 11 – Supplementary financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in the Q1 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 8, 2025 for further details, which is hereby incorporated by reference and is available on the Company's website at www.definity.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Supplementary Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

We measure and evaluate performance of our business using a number of financial measures. Among these measures are the "supplementary financial measures", "non-GAAP financial measures", and "non-GAAP ratios" (as such terms are defined under Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure), and in each case are not standardized financial measures under GAAP. The supplementary financial measures, non-GAAP financial measures, and non-GAAP ratios in this news release may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under GAAP. These measures are used by financial analysts and others in the P&C insurance industry and facilitate management's comparisons to our historical operating results in assessing our results and strategic and operational decision-making. For more information about these supplementary financial measures, non-GAAP financial measures, and non-GAAP ratios, including (where applicable) definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 11 – Supplementary financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in the Q1 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 8, 2025, which is available on our website at www.definity.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Below are quantitative reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Net underwriting revenue

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Insurance revenue





1,111.9 991.9 Earned reinsurance premiums1





(102.0) (86.6) Remove: impact of exited lines





(8.1) - Net underwriting revenue





1,001.8 905.3

1 Included in Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held in our interim consolidated financial statements.

Net claims and adjustment expenses

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Claims and adjustment expenses1,2





714.3 634.8 Impact of onerous insurance contracts3





(6.2) (1.8) Claims recoverable from reinsurers for incurred claims2,4





(56.7) (66.6) Remove: impact of exited lines





(8.2) - Net claims and adjustment expenses





643.2 566.4

1 Included in Insurance service expenses and Other expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements. 2 Excludes the impact of discounting and risk adjustment. 3 Included in Insurance service expenses. 4 Included in Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held in our interim consolidated financial statements.

Prior year claims development

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Changes in fulfilment cash flows relating to the liabilities for incurred claims1





(21.4) 6.5 Changes to amounts recoverable for incurred claims2





(0.8) (19.7) Remove: discounting included above





(14.5) (17.0) Remove: risk adjustment included above





16.0 18.8 Remove: impact of exited lines





(0.1) - Prior year claims development





(20.8) (11.4)

1 Included in Insurance service expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements. 2 Included in Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held in our interim consolidated financial statements.

Net underwriting expenses

(in millions of dollars)



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Net commissions



147.2 133.8 Net operating expenses



118.8 116.4 Net premium taxes



37.6 33.9 Net underwriting expenses



303.6 284.1

Net commissions

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Commissions1





165.0 148.1 Commissions earned on ceded reinsurance2





(18.6) (14.3) Remove: impact of exited lines





0.8 - Net commissions





147.2 133.8

1 Included in Insurance service expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements. 2 Included in Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held in our interim consolidated financial statements.

Net operating expenses

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Operating expenses1





121.7 116.4 Remove: impact of exited lines





(2.9) - Net operating expenses





118.8 116.4

1 Included in Insurance service expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements.

Net premium taxes

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Premium taxes1





38.0 33.9 Remove: impact of exited lines





(0.4) - Net premium taxes





37.6 33.9

1 Included in Insurance service expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements.

Underwriting income

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Net underwriting revenue





1,001.8 905.3 Less:









Net claims and adjustment expenses





643.2 566.4 Net commissions





147.2 133.8 Net operating expenses





118.8 116.4 Net premium taxes





37.6 33.9 Underwriting income





55.0 54.8

Operating net income, Operating income, Non-operating gains (losses)

Net income attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure disclosed in our interim consolidated financial statements to operating net income, operating income, and non-operating gains (losses), which are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Net income attributable to common shareholders





92.0 105.2 Remove: income tax expense





30.3 34.7 Income before income taxes





122.3 139.9 Remove: non-operating gains (losses)









Recognized gains on FVTPL investments





52.2 25.0 Discounting1





31.2 28.7 Risk adjustment1





(1.2) 5.0 Finance expenses from insurance contracts issued





(57.3) (16.8) Finance income from reinsurance contracts held





5.9 1.4 Underwriting loss from exited lines





(2.6) - Demutualization-related expenses, less interest on restricted cash2





(1.8) 1.2 Amortization of intangible assets recognized in business combinations2





(6.5) (6.5) Other2,3





1.9 1.6 Non-operating gains





21.8 39.6 Operating income





100.5 100.3 Operating income tax expense





(24.6) (24.2) Operating net income





75.9 76.1

1 Included in Insurance service expenses and Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held in our interim consolidated financial statements. 2 Included in Other expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements. 3 Other represents miscellaneous expenses or revenues that in the view of management are not part of our insurance operations and are individually and in the aggregate not material, such as gains or losses pertaining to fintech venture capital funds and acquisition-related expenses.

Distribution income

(in millions of dollars)





Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Distribution revenues1





49.0 40.4 Distribution business expenses2





(38.0) (30.4) Distribution income





11.0 10.0

1 Distribution revenues includes commissions on policies underwritten by external insurance companies. 2 Included in Other expenses in our interim consolidated financial statements. These amounts exclude amortization of intangible assets recognized in business combinations and acquisition-related expenses.

Below are quantitative reconciliations of non-GAAP ratios for the periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

ROE



For the 12 months ended

March 31, (in millions of dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to common shareholders 417.1 354.5 Equity attributable to common shareholders1 3,368.3 2,926.7 Adjustment for the return of restricted cash2 (88.7) - Adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders 3,279.6 2,926.7 Average adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders3 3,103.1 2,781.9 ROE 13.4 % 12.7 %

1 Equity attributable to common shareholders is as at March 31, 2025 and 2024. 2 The return of restricted cash was prorated for the 206 days prior to October 23, 2024. 3 Average adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders is the average of adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders (equity attributable to common shareholders as shown on our interim consolidated balance sheets, adjusted for significant capital transactions or other unusual adjustments to equity, if applicable) at the end of the period and the end of the preceding 12-month period. Equity attributable to common shareholders and adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2023 was $2,637.2 million.

Operating ROE



For the 12 months ended

March 31, (in millions of dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Operating net income 310.0 260.3 Equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI1 3,370.1 2,942.0 Adjustment for unrealized gains on FVTPL equity instruments (75.5) (103.6) Adjustment for the return of restricted cash2 (88.7) - Adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI3 3,205.9 2,838.4 Average adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI4 3,022.1 2,738.1 Operating ROE 10.3 % 9.5 %

1 Equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI is as at March 31, 2025 and 2024. 2 The return of restricted cash was prorated for the 206 days prior to October 23, 2024. 3 Adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI, is equity attributable to common shareholders and AOCI each as shown on our interim consolidated balance sheets, adjusted for significant capital transactions or other unusual adjustments to equity, if applicable, and excluding unrealized gains or losses on FVTPL equity instruments. 4 Average adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI, is the average of adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI at the end of the period and the end of the preceding 12-month period. Adjusted equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI, as at March 31, 2023 was $2,637.8 million.

