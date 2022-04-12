DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION INAUGURAL ANNUAL REPORT AND MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR NOW AVAILABLE

WATERLOO, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced that the management proxy circular in respect of its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders along with the company's annual report and annual information form for 2021 are available at www.definityfinancial.com and www.SEDAR.com.

"2021 marked our transformation from a major mutual insurance company to a widely-held publicly traded company," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity. "In just a few years we have transformed the company into a digital leader in a large and growing marketplace while staying true to our purpose – to build a better world by helping our clients and communities adapt and thrive."

Definity has announced that its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be invited to register to attend and participate in the meeting, which will be held via live webcast.

This online-only format, instead of an in-person meeting, allows the company to take account of public health needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation is incorporated under the Insurance Companies Act (Canada), and is the parent company of Definity Insurance Company, Family Insurance Solutions Inc., Petline Insurance Company, and Sonnet Insurance Company.

Definity Financial Corporation, through Definity Insurance and Family Insurance Solutions, distributes property and casualty insurance through a wide network of broker partners, and directly to consumers through Sonnet Insurance and Petline Insurance.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, Director, Corporate Affairs, (C) 416-986-9360, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]