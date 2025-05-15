Definity Financial Corporation Announces Its 2025 Annual Meeting Results

WATERLOO, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

99,922,416

99.90 %

101,039

0.10 %


Election of Directors

NOMINEE 

VOTES FOR 

% FOR 

VOTES AGAINST 

% AGAINST 

John Bowey

95,832,444

98.81 %

1,157,277

1.19 %

Sonia Baxendale

96,959,737

99.97 %

29,984

0.03 %

Elizabeth DelBianco

96,047,729

99.03 %

941,992

0.97 %

Daniel Fortin

96,275,652

99.26 %

714,069

0.74 %

Dick Freeborough

95,309,981

98.27 %

1,679,740

1.73 %

Sabrina Geremia

96,944,955

99.95 %

44,766

0.05 %

Micheál J. Kelly

96,273,337

99.26 %

716,384

0.74 %

Robert McFarlane

96,934,827

99.94 %

54,894

0.06 %

Adrian Mitchell

94,961,078

97.91 %

2,028,643

2.09 %

Susan Monteith

96,275,944

99.26 %

713,777

0.74 %

Rowan Saunders

96,819,418

99.82 %

170,303

0.18 %

Edouard Schmid

96,172,819

99.16 %

816,902

0.84 %

Michael Stramaglia

93,701,517

96.61 %

1,603,891

3.39 %

Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

95,385,830

98.35 %

1,603,891

1.65 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.5 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 and over $3.4 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2025.

