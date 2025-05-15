Definity Financial Corporation Announces Its 2025 Annual Meeting Results

News provided byDefinity Financial Corporation
May 15, 2025, 17:01 ET
WATERLOO, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2025.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
% WITHHELD
|
99,922,416
|
99.90 %
|
101,039
|
0.10 %
Election of Directors
|
NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
% AGAINST
|
John Bowey
|
95,832,444
|
98.81 %
|
1,157,277
|
1.19 %
|
Sonia Baxendale
|
96,959,737
|
99.97 %
|
29,984
|
0.03 %
|
Elizabeth DelBianco
|
96,047,729
|
99.03 %
|
941,992
|
0.97 %
|
Daniel Fortin
|
96,275,652
|
99.26 %
|
714,069
|
0.74 %
|
Dick Freeborough
|
95,309,981
|
98.27 %
|
1,679,740
|
1.73 %
|
Sabrina Geremia
|
96,944,955
|
99.95 %
|
44,766
|
0.05 %
|
Micheál J. Kelly
|
96,273,337
|
99.26 %
|
716,384
|
0.74 %
|
Robert McFarlane
|
96,934,827
|
99.94 %
|
54,894
|
0.06 %
|
Adrian Mitchell
|
94,961,078
|
97.91 %
|
2,028,643
|
2.09 %
|
Susan Monteith
|
96,275,944
|
99.26 %
|
713,777
|
0.74 %
|
Rowan Saunders
|
96,819,418
|
99.82 %
|
170,303
|
0.18 %
|
Edouard Schmid
|
96,172,819
|
99.16 %
|
816,902
|
0.84 %
|
Michael Stramaglia
|
93,701,517
|
96.61 %
|
1,603,891
|
3.39 %
Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
% AGAINST
|
95,385,830
|
98.35 %
|
1,603,891
|
1.65 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.5 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 and over $3.4 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2025.
SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected], Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]
