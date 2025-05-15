Definity Financial Corporation Announces Its 2025 Annual Meeting Results

WATERLOO, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:



Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 99,922,416 99.90 % 101,039 0.10 %



Election of Directors

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST John Bowey 95,832,444 98.81 % 1,157,277 1.19 % Sonia Baxendale 96,959,737 99.97 % 29,984 0.03 % Elizabeth DelBianco 96,047,729 99.03 % 941,992 0.97 % Daniel Fortin 96,275,652 99.26 % 714,069 0.74 % Dick Freeborough 95,309,981 98.27 % 1,679,740 1.73 % Sabrina Geremia 96,944,955 99.95 % 44,766 0.05 % Micheál J. Kelly 96,273,337 99.26 % 716,384 0.74 % Robert McFarlane 96,934,827 99.94 % 54,894 0.06 % Adrian Mitchell 94,961,078 97.91 % 2,028,643 2.09 % Susan Monteith 96,275,944 99.26 % 713,777 0.74 % Rowan Saunders 96,819,418 99.82 % 170,303 0.18 % Edouard Schmid 96,172,819 99.16 % 816,902 0.84 % Michael Stramaglia 93,701,517 96.61 % 1,603,891 3.39 %

Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST 95,385,830 98.35 % 1,603,891 1.65 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.5 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 and over $3.4 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2025.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected], Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]