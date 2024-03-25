DEFINITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROWAN SAUNDERS TO SPEAK AT NATIONAL BANK'S 22ND ANNUAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

WATERLOO, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer at Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY), will participate in a fireside chat as part of National Bank's 22nd Annual Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. E.T.

To access the webcast, please visit: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.0 billion in gross written premiums in 2023 and over $2.8 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2023.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

For further information: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]