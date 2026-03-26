WATERLOO, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) continues to expand its strategic relationship with Google Cloud through the adoption of Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's agentic platform that embeds AI into everyday business operations. This milestone positions Definity as one of the first Canadian companies to adopt Gemini Enterprise company-wide, accelerating its ambition to be one of Canada's leading and most innovative P&C insurers.

Gemini Enterprise represents a key step in Definity's journey to grow its digital and AI advantage, embedding intelligent tools and scalable platforms that accelerate innovation and productivity. By integrating Gemini Enterprise across its operations as part of a growing suite of AI offerings for employees, Definity is reshaping work by delivering smarter tools to boost collaboration, drive efficiency, and shape the future of insurance.

"Building on our strong collaboration with Google Cloud, we're uniquely positioned to scale AI-driven capabilities as Definity continues to grow," said Tatjana Lalkovic, SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Definity. "Our approach to AI is about empowering our employees to unlock innovation, foster creativity and productivity, and create new ways to deliver exceptional experiences for brokers and customers."

"We're proud to support Definity's digital transformation through Gemini Enterprise," said Farsad Nasseri, Country Managing Director, Google Cloud Canada. "By putting specialized agents in the hands of every employee, Gemini Enterprise is helping Definity unlock new levels of productivity and collaboration."

Definity's AI approach is rooted in principles that enable innovation to deliver real business value. This is backed by more than a decade of experience leveraging AI to inform strategic decisions and process improvements across the insurance value chain, using best practices and practical tools that ensure models and their applications are ethical and comply with applicable legislation and regulation. AI initiatives at Definity go beyond simple task automation to reimagine end-to-end workflows. These principles are embedded in four pillars of the Definity AI strategy: anchoring AI in business priorities, scaling a future-ready foundation, embedding governance with a focus on responsible and secure AI, and fostering an AI-fluent workforce.

This roadmap creates a foundation for sustainable progress and responsible AI adoption. By bringing advanced AI tools into everyday work, Definity is strengthening its operational resilience, supporting better decision‑making, and creating an environment where employees can thrive.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.8 billion in gross written premiums in 2025 and over $4.0 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]