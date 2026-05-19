Defense Sector Announcement - Marconi Technologies Launches as Canada's New Specialized Defence Prime at Montreal Headquarters, Reviving an Iconic Name in Communications Technology

MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Marconi Technologies today officially launched as a standalone, Canadian majority-owned, and veteran-run dual-use communications technology company, unveiling its brand before an audience of approximately 300 employees, senior government officials, industry partners, and international allies during a press conference held at its Montreal headquarters. This announcement marks the culmination of a transaction in which a Canadian investor group led by Louis Vachon, former CEO of National Bank, acquired the Tactical Communications division of Ultra I&C from Cobham Ultra.

An icon is reborn

The new brand signals the revival of one of the most storied names in the history of communications technology. The Marconi name pays tribute to a legacy that began in 1903, when Marconi established his company in Canada at the direct invitation of Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier, who wished for Canada to become a leader in communications technologies. The acquired division is a descendant of the Canadian Marconi Corporation.

"Today we celebrate both our heritage and our future – a globally-recognized Canadian icon is reborn," said Alain Cohen, CEO of Marconi Technologies. "We are building something that's unique in Allied defence industrial bases. We pride ourselves in our people's expertise and ingenuity, but also in our method of operating; every new product development is run as a mission to address real-world problems – our people are exceptional at developing in contact."

Canadian owned, built for Allies

Headquartered in Montreal and operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, and other allied markets, Marconi Technologies is already one of Canada's leading exporters of defence technology. Today's launch serves as a springboard to CANSEC, Canada's leading defense and security conference, in Ottawa on May 27-28, where Marconi Technologies will debut as a fully independent Canadian defence prime.

"Marconi Technologies is exactly the kind of company Canada needs right now," said Louis Vachon, CM, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. "Canadian-owned, internationally proven, and built to serve our allies – this is how Canada takes its rightful place as a leader in sovereign defence technology."

"We're going to build a company that is as deeply rooted in this country as it is outward-looking," said Faith Rhodes, Chief Operating Officer and Canadian Market President. "Marconi Technologies represents the finest of what Canada has to offer in the high-tech defence sector and will continue to expand its capabilities to meet the needs of the warfighter."

A cutting-edge tactical communications portfolio

Marconi Technologies is globally recognized for developing and manufacturing advanced, dual-use communications systems across the full tactical spectrum – from line-of-sight ORION tactical radios that enable human-machine teaming to ARCHER troposcatter systems, and HUNTER satellite communications terminals. As a prime systems integrator, the company also delivers sensor fusion capabilities that aggregate data from multiple sources into a coherent operational picture. In recent years, the company has delivered thousands of tactical communications systems to NATO and allied forces to serve in the most demanding operational environments. With its largest markets in the United States and Europe, the company is committed to deepening those partnerships through continued investment in allied industrial bases, while contributing meaningfully to Canada's recently released Defence Industrial Strategy.

About Marconi Technologies

Marconi Technologies is a Canadian majority-owned, veteran-run defence technology company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. A direct descendant of the Canadian Marconi Corporation, the company develops and manufactures advanced, dual-use communications systems and serves as a prime systems integrator for networked mission systems.

SOURCE Marconi Technologies

Media Contact: Fabrice Giguère, Swell communications, 514 262-2437, [email protected]