Defense Metals to Initiate Flotation Pilot Plant Processing of 30 Tonne Bulk Sample Based on Positive Bench Scale Metallurgical Testwork

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE:35D) is pleased to announce that it has informed SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") of its intention to move forward with pilot plant processing of its 30 tonne Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property ("Wicheeda") bulk sample.

Bench-scale flotation (Phase 1a) and hydrometallurgical (Phase 1b) studies led to the successful development of a flowsheet capable of producing a high grade 48.7% total rare earth oxide (TREO) flotation concentrate at 85.7% TREO recovery. Subsequent hydrometallurgical treatment yielded a high grade 67.5% total rare earth element (TREE) mixed REE hydroxide precipitate via ~90% TREE leach extraction from the flotation concentrate, and overall recoveries (into a leach liquor) of 76-78% TREE from the original bulk sample (See Defense Metals News Releases dated October 23, 2019; and February 18, 2020).

The success of this yearlong metallurgical flowsheet optimization process, which showed Wicheeda REE mineralization is amenable to relatively simple treatment via well-established flotation, and hydrochloric acid leach / caustic crack REE extraction methods, gives Defense Metals the confidence to move forward with initiation of larger-scale pilot plant processing of the 30 tonne bulk sample.

Defense Metals has reviewed and executed the Phase 2 flotation pilot plant proposal recommended by SGS. The objectives of pilot plant testing are to

Confirm metallurgy in a pilot plant environment,

Generate data to support engineering, and

Produce a large amount of concentrate for downstream hydrometallurgy testing.

The pilot plant will treat up to 30 tonnes of material in a continuous manner over 180 hours of operation, at an anticipated feed-rate of approximately 150 kg per hour based on the test conditions developed under Phase 1a. The approach will be to first commission the circuit to achieve stable operation and approach grinding and metallurgical targets. This would be followed by a series of 6 to 8 optimization runs of similar length to the commissioning runs. A continuous 48 hour run (or 2 x 24 hour runs) would serve to confirm metallurgy over extended operation. The test program including testing and reporting is expected to commence in April 2020 and take approximately 17 weeks to complete.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated; "With the decision to move forward with the flotation pilot plant, Defense Metals has achieved another key milestone towards advancement of the Wicheeda REE Project. Since announcing the option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda REE Project 14 months ago we have collected a 30 tonne bulk sample; produced a maiden mineral resource estimate; completed a highly successful 13 hole, 2,005 metre diamond drill program; and successfully developed a combined flotation and hydrometallurgical processing flowsheet for Wicheeda REE mineralization. This has allowed Defense Metals to exceed its Year 1 and Year 2 exploration spend commitments within the first 12 months."

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.

Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.

The Wicheeda REE Property is underlain by Kechika Group metasedimentary rocks that are intruded by the southeast-trending Wicheeda carbonatite; a deformed plug or sill approximately 250 metres in diameter that hosts significant REE mineralization. This intrusion comprises a ferroan dolomite carbonatite core, which passes gradationally outward into calcite carbonatite. The REE mineralization is primarily hosted by the dolomitic carbonatite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

