Defense Metals Receives Support from the McLeod Lake Indian Band while Meeting in Ottawa with Canadian Government Officials to Advance the Wicheeda Rare Earth Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D), a company focused on the development of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Project (Wicheeda Project), located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to recognize the continued support of the Government of Canada and the McLeod Lake Indian Band (MLIB) in the development of its Wicheeda Rare Earth Project. This support underscores the growing importance of responsibly developed critical minerals to Canada's economic future, clean-technology transition, and Indigenous-led partnerships.

Mark Tory, CEO of Defense Metals and Chief Harley Chingee of the McLeod Lake Indian Band met with Canadian Government officials in Ottawa during the week of November 20, 2025. With strong continued support and endorsement from Chief Chingee on behalf of the MLIB, and the merits and urgencies around the development of the Wicheeda Project, the Canadian Government confirmed their support for Defense Metals to continue executing its permitting and development strategy.

The Wicheeda Project is positioned to contribute meaningfully to the domestic supply of rare earth elements, materials essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and national security technologies. Federal initiatives focused on critical minerals and sustainable resource development have played an important role in helping move the project forward.

"We greatly appreciate the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to strengthening Canada's critical minerals ecosystem, which helps create the conditions necessary for responsible development and long-term economic opportunities," said Mark Tory, CEO of Defense Metals Corp. "Our partnership with the McLeod Lake Indian Band is central to the responsible advancement of the Wicheeda Project and we immensely value McLeod Lake Indian Band's leadership, their stewardship perspective, and their commitment to building transparent, mutually beneficial pathways for development."

"The Wicheeda Project has the potential to create meaningful economic opportunities for our people while respecting our land and values," said Chief Harley Chingee. "We are very excited to see this project reach its potential with our support and look forward to continued dialogue and partnership as the project progresses."

With global demand for rare earth elements rising, the Wicheeda Project represents a strategic opportunity for Canada to strengthen its critical minerals supply chain, attract investment, and enhance economic opportunities and diversification in rural communities while advancing reconciliation through Indigenous-industry-government collaboration.

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Deposit

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element mineral deposit.

The Wicheeda Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George in British Columbia, Canada, is readily accessible by a paved highway and an all-weather gravel road and is close to power and transport infrastructure, including hydroelectric transmission lines, gas pipelines, rail services and the port facilities at Prince Rupert. The Company completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) in 2025 (refer to the Company's news releases dated February 18, and April 7, 2025).

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Mark Tory

President and CEO

Tel: +1 604-445-8179

Email: [email protected]

