Defense Metals Engages Alex W. Knox as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (DEFN: TSX-V / DFMTF: OTCQB / 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex W. Knox has agreed to consult for Defense Metals as a technical advisor to its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element ("REE") Project located 80 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia.

Mr. Knox has worked in the exploration and development of carbonatite and REE deposits since 1984, first with Molycorp Inc., at the time the owner of the producing Mountain Pass, California, light REE mine, and later as an independent consultant for various public and private companies and projects throughout North America. Mr. Knox was part of the team that discovered the Kipawa heavy-enriched REE deposit in southwest Quebec, as well as the Ashram light-enriched REE deposit in northern Quebec. He has extensive experience in carbonatite/REE geological environments and has also worked on the Oka carbonatite complex near Montreal and the Prairie Lake carbonatite in northwestern Ontario, among others.

His duties as technical advisor to Defense Metals will include site visits during the current drill program (see Defense Metals news release dated August 12, 2019), reviewing existing drill core from previous drill programs and new drill core generated from the current diamond drill program. Mr. Knox will also provide his extensive carbonatite-hosted REE deposit expertise to assist Defense Metals in the development of a detailed geologic model for the Wicheeda REE deposit.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated; "We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Knox agree to come on board as technical advisor with respect to the Wicheeda REE Project. Defense Metals looks forward to leveraging Mr. Knox' significant REE experience to advance its geologic understanding of the Wicheeda REE deposit".

