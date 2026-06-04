Agreement strengthens Canada's position in permanent carbon removal infrastructure.

MONTREAL, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Deep Sky today announced a ten-year offtake agreement with TD Bank Group. Under the agreement, TD will purchase over 18,000 verified direct air capture (DAC) carbon dioxide removal credits from Deep Sky. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"This represents two Canadian organizations doing something that matters for Canada," said Charlie Renzoni, Vice President of Carbon Markets at Deep Sky. "TD has built one of the most credible decarbonization programs in the financial services sector, and this agreement serves as a case study for enterprise carbon removal procurement. It shows that carbon removal infrastructure can be built at scale, right here in Canada"

TD has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29 percent against its 2019 baseline. While it will continue to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions to the greatest extent possible, over time, TD plans to voluntarily address residual emissions through investments in carbon dioxide (CDR) technologies. The Deep Sky agreement provides TD with Canadian-produced, engineered, permanent removal supply verified on a third party registry for the next decade.

"TD's approach has always been to reduce first and remove what remains with the highest-quality solutions available," said Nicole Vadori, Vice President Global Sustainability at TD Bank. "Deep Sky gives us a Canadian path to do just that; their development of diversified DAC technologies aligns with TD's approach to support a broad set of innovative clean technologies in North America."

Representatives from Deep Sky and TD will discuss the partnership this afternoon at the Toronto Climate Week flagship event, hosted by the Lawson Climate Institute at the University of Toronto in partnership with MaRS and TD.

"Deals like this represent an important step toward scaling the next generation of carbon removal solutions," said Susan Thompson, Managing Director and Head of Global Sustainable Finance & Advisory at TD Securities. "By working with innovative providers like Deep Sky, we are helping to support the build-out of critical infrastructure, while positioning us to support clients as they integrate high-integrity carbon removal into their decarbonization strategies."

The agreement follows Deep Sky's recently announced partnerships with ENGIE and Lufthansa from Deep Sky's direct air capture facilities.

About Deep Sky: Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, BMO, National Bank of Canada, and more. www.deepskyclimate.com.

SOURCE Deep Sky Corporation

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