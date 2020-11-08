A farmer's son from the Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan, Mr. Favel enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1942 at the age of 20. He served in the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps. He landed in Normandy on D-Day, as part of Operation OVERLORD during the Second World War, and throughout his two years in Europe he delivered vital supplies to front line troops.

Mr. Favel has been recognized with many medals for his service, including the 1939-45 Star and National Order of the Legion of Honor (France).

After the Second World War and his release from the military in 1945, Mr. Favel began his ongoing advocacy for Indigenous Veterans and later served as Grand Chief of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans.

Mr. Favel's granddaughter, Nadine Favel, represented him at the ceremony.

Quotes

"Today we pay tribute to Private Philip Favel who answered Canada's call to protect freedom and democracy in the Second World War, and then fought on to ensure fairness for Indigenous Veterans. I thank him for his heroism on the beaches of Normandy and for his courage here at home on behalf of fellow veterans."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

"Private Philip Favel is a hero who deserves this celebration today. His courage and bravery during the Second World War are inspirational. I am honoured to be a part of this celebration to recognize the significant contribution he and so many other Indigenous Veterans made to Canada. I am pleased to know that his portrait will hang in the War Museum for all Canadians to see and remember."

Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of National Defence

"I had the pleasure of meeting Private (Retired) Philip Favel at his home in 2018. He is part of the generation that won the Second World War. His fighting did not end in Europe, he came home to fight for Indigenous Veterans. He is a Canadian hero and I thank him for his service to his country."

General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff

"It is fitting we honour Mr. Philip Favel on Indigenous Veterans Day. Each November 8, we give thanks to the men and women of Canada's First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities for their service and sacrifices. Mr. Favel is one of over 12,000 Indigenous Peoples who have served Canada in the major conflicts of the 20th century."

Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, Commander Canadian Army and Defence Team Champion for Indigenous Peoples

"The Canadian War Museum is honoured to receive the donation of Normandy Warrior, a painting by Ottawa artist Elaine Goble. Normandy Warrior is an enduring tribute to Mr. Favel's service with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps in the Second World War, and his postwar efforts as an advocate for Indigenous Veterans. It is a privilege to add this outstanding portrait to the Canadian War Museum's national collection and display it for our visitors."

Caroline Dromaguet, Acting Director General of the Canadian War Museum

Related Products

Philip Favel Biography

Associated Links

#IndigenousVeteransDay

#Indigenous

#CanadaRemembers

#LestWeForget

SOURCE Canadian War Museum

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Avra Gibbs-Lamey, Canadian War Museum, Phone: 613-791-0910, Email: [email protected]