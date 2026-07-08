Decision Sciences and Finance Researchers at HEC Montréal Partner with Sorintellis to Advance AI-Powered Drug Asset Valuation and Decision Intelligence Through TrialsBank™

MONTREAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Sorintellis, a life sciences technology company, today announced a new strategic collaboration supported by IVADO and Mitacs aimed at advancing its intelligence infrastructure for clinical development decision-making, powered by its proprietary dataset, TrialsBank™. This collaboration brings together pharmaceutical experts, life sciences investors, and leading academic experts in decision sciences and finance from HEC Montréal.

The collaboration includes:

"This project enables a new generation of sequential decision models in clinical development that explicitly account for uncertainty and learning over time," said Maryam Daryalal, PhD, Assistant Professor, Decision Sciences, HEC Montréal. "By integrating learning-driven risk estimates into financial decision frameworks, we can better estimate value embedded in drug development."

Building on its TrialsBank™-powered infrastructure, this initiative focuses on the development of an AI-based valuation framework that integrates machine learning-derived risk predictions with dynamic financial decision models. Leveraging Sorintellis' proprietary multi-stage AI prediction platform, the collaboration will integrate these predictive insights into sequential financial decision models for pharmaceutical asset valuation.

"This project highlights the versatility of TrialsBank™ as a foundational data intelligence layer for pharmaceutical R&D," said Emmanuel Piffo, BScPharm., MBA, Founder and CEO of Sorintellis "Beyond clinical trial design and protocol optimization, our TrialsBank™ enables AI-driven decision intelligence spanning drug asset valuation, portfolio management, capital allocation, and strategic development planning."

"High-quality, deeply curated data is becoming one of the most valuable strategic assets in pharmaceutical innovation," said Iness Halimi, MSc, PharmD, Chief Data Officer at Sorintellis. "By combining AI-driven risk intelligence with advanced financial decision models, this collaboration will help enable smarter, evidence-based investment decisions throughout the pharmaceutical development lifecycle."

This work leverages TrialsBank™, a deeply curated and validated clinical development data engine, enabling the pragmatic integration of advanced AI into real-world clinical workflows.

"Building partnerships like this one is central to IVADO's mandate. By leveraging HEC Montréal's expertise to enhance Sorintellis' TrialsBank™ infrastructure, this collaboration illustrates how Quebec's AI ecosystem can create tangible value in a strategic area such as clinical trial optimization, while strengthening and retaining this expertise here at home" said Nancy Laramée, M.Eng., Director of partnership at IVADO.

This initiative represents a structural shift in how Sorintellis enhances the assessment of risks associated with clinical development investments. The resulting framework is expected to support capital allocation, licensing, partnering, and portfolio optimization decisions across biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations

About Sorintellis

Sorintellis is building the intelligence infrastructure for clinical drug development. Its mission is to D.O.P.E. the Pharma Pipeline™ -- Design, Optimize, Prioritize, and Execute drug development programs with greater precision, transforming pharmaceutical R&D into a data-driven, AI-powered decision intelligence ecosystem.

Powered by its proprietary TrialsBank™ intelligence infrastructure, Sorintellis delivers AI-powered decision intelligence across clinical trial design, operational optimization, clinical development risk prediction, pharmaceutical asset valuation, portfolio management, and strategic investment decision-making.

Sorintellis works with pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), consulting firms, academic institutions, and life sciences investment organizations to accelerate innovation and improve strategic decision-making across drug development portfolios.

www.sorintellisgroup.com

SOURCE Sorintellis

Media Contact: Emmanuel Piffo, Founder & CEO, [email protected]; For HEC Montréal, Émilie Novales, APR, Senior Media Relations Advisor, 438-520-3536, [email protected]