Sorintellis, Vantage Biotrials, Université de Montréal, Université Laval and IVADO Announce Strategic Scientific Collaboration to Advance a Clinical Trial Intelligence Layer Powered by TrialsBank™

MONTREAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Sorintellis today announced a new strategic scientific collaboration aimed at advancing its intelligence infrastructure for clinical trial decision-making, powered by its proprietary dataset, TrialsBank™.

This collaboration brings together leading academic experts: Prof. Marc-André Legault (Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, Université de Montréal), Prof. Mireille Schnitzer (Université de Montréal), and Prof. Audrey Durand (Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, Université Laval), establishing a strong multidisciplinary foundation spanning reinforcement learning, causal inference, biostatistics, and medical machine learning.

Building on its TrialsBank™-powered infrastructure, this initiative focuses on the development of advanced recommendation engines designed to optimize clinical development across the entire lifecycle -- from trial design and operational execution to portfolio strategy, valuation, and high-stakes decision-making.

Anchored in multiple industry-supported pilot projects, this work leverages TrialsBank™, a deeply curated and validated clinical development dataset, enabling the pragmatic integration of advanced AI into real-world clinical workflows.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward transforming clinical development into a truly data-driven, intelligence-powered infrastructure," said Emmanuel Piffo, Founder and CEO at Sorintellis.

Ultimately, this initiative represents a structural shift in how clinical development is designed and executed -- enabling faster, more robust, and data-driven pathways to bring safer and more effective therapies to patients worldwide.

Sorintellis acknowledges the continued support of its academic, industry, and ecosystem partners.

About Sorintellis

Founded in 2022, Sorintellis is building the intelligence infrastructure for clinical drug development. Its mission is to D.O.P.E. the Pharma Pipeline -- Design, Optimize, Prioritize, and Execute development programs with greater precision, transforming clinical development into a data-driven decision system.

For more information on Sorintellis, please visit the company's website, www.sorintellisgroup.com

SOURCE Sorintellis

Media Contact: Dre Iness Halimi, MSc., DESS., PharmD, [email protected]