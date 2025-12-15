VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a sanctions hearing held on August 5, 2025 under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) imposed the following sanctions on Randy Bryan Hildebrandt:

(a) a prohibition from approval in any capacity in the securities industry for a period of three months, effective within 30 days from the date of their decision

(b) upon readmission to the securities industry, he will be subject to:

a 12-month period of strict supervision; and successful completion of the Code and Practices Handbook examination, or an equivalent as CIRO may introduce, by no later than December 31, 2026.

(c) Payment of a fine of $60,000;

(d) Disgorgement of proceeds from his misconduct in the amount of $12,372.55.

Additionally, Randy Hildebrandt is also required to pay costs in the amount of $50,000.

The sanctions decision can be found at:

Re Hildebrandt 2025 CIRO 52

The hearing panel's decision on liability, dated January 23, 2025, is available at:

Re Hildebrandt 2025 CIRO 05

The violation occurred while Randy Hildebrandt was a Registered Representative with a Vancouver branch of PI Financial Corp., now Ventum Financial Corp., where he continues to be employed in a registered capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240; All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries, Secure form, Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322