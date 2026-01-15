TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a sanctions hearing held on November 20, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, issued its reasons for decision, imposing the following sanctions on Matthew Philip Ewing:

a) a ten-year suspension from registration in any capacity with CIRO;

b) any future registered activity to be subject to successful completion of the then-current Conduct and Practices Handbook examination and to one year of supervision; and

c) a fine of $75,000.

Matthew Ewing is also required to pay costs of $50,000.

The sanctions decision dated January 5, 2026 can be found at:

Re Ewing 2026 CIRO 01

In its decision on the merits dated July 31, 2025, the hearing panel found that Matthew Ewing engaged in conduct which fell below professional standards under IDPC Rule 1400 in relation to two related clients, and engaged in personal financial dealings with several clients. The hearing panel dismissed the allegations that Matthew Ewing falsified portfolio overview documents and that he engaged in unauthorized discretionary trading.

The decision on Liability can be found at:

Re Ewing 2025 CIRO 39

At the time of the contraventions, Matthew Ewing was a Registered Representative with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial in Ontario. Matthew Ewing is not currently registered with CIRO-regulated firms in any capacity.

