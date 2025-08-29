TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 20, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Domenic James Cappola.

Domenic Cappola admitted that he:

(a) failed to learn the essential facts relative to clients (condominium corporations), and that pursuant to the Condominium Act, the clients could only invest in eligible securities, which did not include the mutual funds he recommended;

(b) failed to take steps to understand the structure, features, and risks of the mutual funds that he recommended to the clients; and

(c) failed to ensure that the mutual fund purchases he recommended and processed for the clients were suitable for them.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Domenic Cappola agreed to pay a fine of $30,000 and costs of $2,500.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Cappola, Domenic – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

At all material times, Domenic Cappola conducted business in the Richmond Hill, Ontario area as a dealing representative with Investors Group Financial Services Inc. Domenic Cappola is still currently registered as a dealing representative with Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

