TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on March 17, 2026, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules imposed the following sanctions on Calogero (Charlie) Alaimo:

a prohibition from conducting securities-related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO for a period of 18 months, disgorgement of $14,314, and a fine in the amount of $30,000.

Calogero Alaimo is also required to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The sanctions decision can be found at:

Re Alaimo 2026 CIRO 12

In an earlier decision dated January 12, 2026, the hearing panel found that Calogero Alaimo failed to ensure that an investment strategy he recommended and implemented for the account of a client was suitable based on the essential facts relative to the client.

The decision on Liability can be found at:

Re Alaimo 2026 CIRO 04

The violations occurred while Calogero Alaimo was registered as a dealing representative with Royal Mutual Funds Inc. in the Vaughan, Ontario area. Calogero Alaimo is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

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The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

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SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

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