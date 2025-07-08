VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on May 30, 2025 pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision, in the matter of David Alan Robertson, on June 23, 2025.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re Robertson 2025 CIRO 32

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that David Robertson borrowed monies from a client which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest which he failed to disclose to the Dealer Member or otherwise ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client.

The hearing panel also confirmed a fine of $10,000, costs of $2,500 and a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of 12 months, imposed on David Robertson as part of the settlement.

At all material times, David Robertson was registered as a dealing representative with Sun Life Financial Investment Services in the Burnaby, British Columbia area. David Robertson is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

